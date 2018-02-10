Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Episode 3 Preview Clips Released

The new episode of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel hits tomorrow, and you can get a preview of it here.

Nickelodeon has debuted two new clips in advance of tomorrow’s episode, a show that looks like it will focus in on Levi, the Gold Ranger (via Morphin Legacy).

The first clip is called Tough Love, and features the Rangers taking on the Kudabots in stylish fashion. Levi and his new acquaintance are faced with a Kudabot of their own, but before he can morph she takes a shovel and knocks the Kudabot out cold. Levi is impressed, and they arrange a get together later, but after he leaves she transforms into a new monster in the service of Madame Odius.

The second clip is called The Spice of Life and features the mysterious new singer trying to get Levi to change up his look. She gives him a baseball cap, a new jacket, and new pants, and keeps telling him that change is the spice of life (hence the name). She also springs on him that they will be performing a song together, and even gives him sheet music, which is most likely a trap in some form or fashion.

You can watch the Tough Love clip above, and The Spice of Life clip can be found here.

Make sure to check out our full spoiler-filled recap of episode 1, Echoes of Evil here, and the official description of the new season is included below.

“In “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel,” the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel airs on Nickelodeon at 12 pm ET/PT on Saturdays. If you need to catch up on the series, you can watch a selection of episodes on Nick.com as well as the first half of the season on Netflix. The other seasons in the franchise can also be found on Netflix.

