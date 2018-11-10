‘Power Rangers: Super Ninja Steel’ Finale ‘Saving Calvin’ Clip Released

The series finale to Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel is almost here, and you can get hyped for it with a brand new clip from the anticipated episode.

The new clip is titled Saving Calvin and picks up from the end of last week’s episode where Calvin is one of the many who falls under Madame Odius’ mind control signal. Hayley and Sarah find him with the other mind-controlled citizens but he is teleported onto Odius’ ship before they can grab him. Before Sarah can formulate a plan Hayley runs into the next group up for transport, and when Sarah notices she joins her, and they are transported onto the ship as well.

As for the rest of the crew, they sneak into their headquarters past some Kudabots and see Mick developing a new star to give to Odius as they get the Ninja Nexus Prism ready for transport.

Things aren’t looking good for the Rangers, and you can check out the full clip right here.

The upcoming finale to Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel is titled Reaching The Nexus and will hit Nickelodeon on November 10th. The story of the Rangers vs Madame Odius, Cosmo Royale, and all the rest will finally reach its conclusion, and you can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

“After merging with the Ninja Nexus Prism, Madame Odius reaches her ultimate form, and presents the Rangers with their final test.”

With the conclusion to Super Ninja Steel, the Saban era of Power Rangers will officially conclude (save for the Christmas special), as Power Rangers Beast Morphers will be the first season under the Hasbro umbrella. Granted, development on the show was started at Saban, but Hasbro will be the ones really taking that baton forward in regards to the show for the next few years.

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel stars William Shewfelt (Brody/Red), Chrysti Ane (Sarah/Pink), Peter Sudarso (Preston/Blue), Zoe Robins (Hayley/White), Nico Greetham (Calvin/Yellow), Jordi Webber (Aiden/Levi/Gold), Kelson Henderson (Mick Kanic), Caleb Bendit (Monty), Chris Sean Reid (Victor Vincent), Jacque Drew (Madame Odius), and Byron Coll/Emma Carr (Redbot).

The series synopsis reads as follows:

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

