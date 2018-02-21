‘Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’ Game Plan Clip Released

When the Power Rangers aren’t saving the world, they enjoy relaxing and playing a few video games like anyone else, but that very well could be their undoing.

At least if Madame Odius has anything to say about it. The new clip for this Saturday’s Game Plan episode features most of the Rangers addicted to a new video game that Preston discovered, something that can be compared to the Flappy Bird craze that hit last year (via Morphin Legacy). The game is a rather simple platformer, but the Rangers just can’t stop playing it, much to Brody’s annoyance.

It is then revealed that the cute little mascot is actually one of Madame Odius’ creations, named the Game Goblin, and he’s been collecting the energy from the Rangers gameplay to transport them into the game. He manages to do it too, with everyone but Brody and Preston sucked into the virtual world, where they are introduced to Game Goblin’s true monstrous form.

You can find the full clip in the video above, and the official description is located below.

“The students of Summer Cove High become addicted to a new video game.”

Make sure to check out our full spoiler-filled recap of episode 3, Tough Love here, and the official description of the new season is included below.

“In “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel,” the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel airs on Nickelodeon at 12 pm ET/PT on Saturdays. If you need to catch up on the series, you can watch a selection of episodes on Nick.com as well as the first half of the season on Netflix. The other seasons in the franchise can also be found on Netflix.

