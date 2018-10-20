Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Halloween Special ‘Monster Mix Up’ Live Recap

It’s time for a new episode of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, and you can get the live recap of the big Halloween Special All Mixed Up right here!

Things start off at with the Rangers in full costume ready to trick or treat, but before they get very far they are confronted by Versix (think we’re spelling that right) and the Gruesome Grunts, an intergalactic crew of villains. They aren’t associated with Odius, but regardless of their affiliation, the Rangers can’t fight them because they don’t have their Power Stars, as they left them with Mick for adjustments.

Versix then uses a spell and switches the monsters bodies with the Rangers, and they are all stuck in monster bodies. Versix then cuffs four of the Rangers but Brody and Sarah run off to get help as they dodged the cuffs. The Mummy Guards are on their way as Versix goes off to catch the other Rangers. The Mummy Guardas arrives and takes the Rangers off to the Haloween Intergalactic Court.

Both the Gruesome Grunts and the Rangers arrive at the court and are brought up before the Pumpkin Judges. The Rangers try and tell them they have switched bodies and they aren’t the Gruesome Grunts and says they know things the Grunts wouldn’t know.

Clip of Brody and Mick taking the Ninja Nexus Prism plays. The Grunts tell them though that everyone knows that story, and the clip for Levi, Preston, and Sarah getting their stars plays.

Seeing Preston say bada bing bada boom is amazing by the way.

The Judges agree with the Grunts, saying that knowing something on Galaxy Warriors doesn’t count, and introduce a counter that measures strikes against them. They get one for lying to the council, and if they fill up the counter they will be destroyed.

Things segue to Mick and Redbot, who are defensive when two monsters who up, but they tell them they are Brody and Sarah and convince them by telling them Mick’s nickname, which is Mickle-Poo (amazing)l. They tell them the other Rangers are being tried by the Intergalactic Court, but Mick has a plan.

Back in court, the Grunts tell another story of them being distracted by garlic and the Rangers defeating them. When Calvin says he doesn’t hate garlic and the Judges ask him to prove it, he can’t as the weakness is in the body he is in, so two more strikes are marked against them.

Then the Grunts tell the story about Stabbarus and how the Rangers used their magic capes to stop him. The Rangers say that never happened, and the Grunts also reveal they have Preston’s wand, which he asks for but the Judges deny him.

Things move over to Versix, who has been baited by Sarah and Brody into a trash can, and Mick moves to the next step of the plan.

Back at the court, the Rangers try to prove they aren’t monsters by having Levi sing, and he pulls it off. Unfortunately, the Pumpkin Judges also have great singing voices, and they are mad that everyone assumed Pumpkins can’t sing, so they give more strikes, reaching the ultimate destruction tier.

The Mummy Guards bring in Versix and the last of the Grunts (Brody and Sarah), and Versix doesn’t take long to talk. He tells the court he switched bodies, and the Rangers are restored. The Grunts are upset that Versix betrayed them, but he reveals himself to be Mick, not Versix. The Pumpkin Judges then vaporize the Grunts, but Redbot calls the Rangers and says Versix escaped, so the Rangers transport down to fight him.

Brody then calls upon Lion Fire Armor mode and uses a flurry of attacks to take him down, but he then makes himself grow, so the Rangers call on the Ultrazord. As they start to battle Versix shakes the Ultrazord apart, causing the Zords to split, so they decide to use their Zords individually and pour on the attack, destroying him.

The Rangers then head out to trick or treat, and see a Pumpkin that looks like a Pumpkin Judge. They are happy to never see a Pumpkin Judge again, but then it starts talking and they are shocked. It then transforms into Mick, who is wearing a bumblebee costume. They laugh and head off to go get some candy.

