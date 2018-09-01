‘Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’ Love Stings Live Episode Recap

It’s time for a brand new episode of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, and we’ve got your full live recap right here!

Madame Odius aks Badonna for the Ninja Medallion, the only remaining one left. Odius wants to use the opportunity of Valentine’s Day to attack the Ranger, and Odius sends the last of the Galactic Ninjas to use her Ninja Medallion to break apart the Rangers. The deal is if she succeeds, she can leave with her Medlaasion, but Odius seems up to something after she leaves.

Segue to Brody and Levi at the school, where the Rangers start talking about who they are taking to the Valentine’s Dance. Hayley runs into Preston, who is rehearsing how he is going to ask Sandy to the dance, and even with magic, it isn’t going well.

Victor and Monty then find Sandy in the school, and Monty shoots a cupid arrow with a note at her, but it hits a teacher instead. The note is a note from Victor, who then walks up to Sandy and asks her out to the dance, but when Monty shoots his arrow he hits Victor in the mouth. He is quite perturbed, and Monty shrinks away. Victor then offers Sandy a necklace to go with him but Sandy walks off and says she would rather go alone than be bribed.

Preston is in the area though when he hears she wants to go alone, and tears up his note and walks off. Victor then walks up to Lori and offers her the necklace if she’ll go, but she wants way more than that.

Segue to the park with Hayley and Calvin, and she gives him the bag of poop from Cody. Hayley then goes to Preston and asks if he asked Sandy yet, and she tells him he can’t believe everything he hears, and Preston decides to talk to Sandy, who happens to be walking by. Hayley then sends him off and he talks to Sandy, who seems excited to see him, but they are interrupted by Venoma, who shoots Sandy with one of her arrows.

Shen then also shoots Brody with one, who is now under her spell, and the Rangers have to hold him back from going to her.

Before the battle ends Venoma hits Levi and Calvin with arrows, but she is also running out, so she runs off. The remaining Rangers take the infected Rangers back to HQ, where Mick is trying to figure out how to break the spell.

Sandy then texts Preston to meet her, and she asks him to the Valentine’s Day dance, and Preston accepts. He then thinks about the battle where she was hit by the arrow, and so turns her down because it wouldn’t be right, so he turns her down. She runs off and Hayley comes in, asking Preston what why she’s upset. He tells her he did the right thing, but Sandy left her backpack and it turns out the arrow hit a book in her backpack, so she isn’t under a spell.

Hayley and Preston then run back to HQ, but Calvin, Brody, and Levi have escaped to win Venoma over.

The remaining Rangers have to split up, but Mick and the crew have developed some armor to help deflect the arrows. Calvin, Levi, and Brody are driving towards Venoma but the car breaks down. Preston is looking for them but finds s a puddle of honey, stumbling upon Venoma. She charges, he morphs and they do battle, and while he puts up a big fight, she then shoots him with an arrow. He then runs to hug her, and she asks for his Ninja Power Star. He takes the arrow out of her blaster and destroys it though, as his armor blocked the arrow. That breaks the spell, and the other Rangers head off to help Preston.

She attacks Preston with different arrows, and he blocks them. They both charge each other but his final attack wins. Cosmo Royale then gigantify her, and the Rangers call on their Megazord, hitting her with a Serpent Punch and then a Megablast. As she explodes she declares the Galactic Ninjas are no more.

Afterward, Preston goes to Sandy and explains why he said no, and tells her the truth that he really likes her and would love to go to the dance if she isn’t going with anyone yet, complete with a little magical heart. She hugs him and says yes, and they will see each other tonight.

Victor and Monty charge in with all of the things Lori requested, including a giant bear and a Veggie Mixer, but as Monty gives her all the things the balloon’s he’s holding lifts him high into the air, bursting the balloons and causing him to fall on top of Victor. Without the balloons there is no date, but Lori keeps all the other stuff regardless.

So, that’s this week’s Super Ninja Steel! Let us know what you thought in the comments!