‘Power Rangers: Super Ninja Steel’ Mess with the Bull Clip Released

The end of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel is almost here, and we’ve got a new clip from the upcoming episode Doom Signal.

The new clip from Nickelodeon is titled Mess with the Bull, and is an action sequence where the Rangers are taking on a new Bull-themed enemy, as his mess with the bull get the horns pun so subtly illustrates. The Rangers are having a bit of difficulty taking him down, so Brody calls upon the Lion Fire Amor, knocking the monster back (with another pun for good measure), and launches a Lion Fire Flame Strike Final Attack, but their enemy still has some life left.

With Super Ninja Steel’s end, the Saban era of Power Rangers will officially conclude, as Power Rangers Beast Morphers will be the first season under the Hasbro umbrella. Granted, development on the show was started at Saban, but Hasbro will be the ones really taking that baton forward in regards to the show for the next few years. This is the second to last episode of the season, not counting the Christmas Special that is, and the series will wrap up (storywise) with Reaching The Nexus, which hits on November 10th. The Christmas episode hits on December 1st.

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel stars William Shewfelt (Brody/Red), Chrysti Ane (Sarah/Pink), Peter Sudarso (Preston/Blue), Zoe Robins (Hayley/White), Nico Greetham (Calvin/Yellow), Jordi Webber (Aiden/Levi/Gold), Kelson Henderson (Mick Kanic), Caleb Bendit (Monty), Chris Sean Reid (Victor Vincent), Jacque Drew (Madame Odius), and Byron Coll/Emma Carr (Redbot).

The series synopsis reads as follows:

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

The next episode is titled Doom Signal and hits on November 3rd on Nickelodeon. You can check out the full description of the episode below.

“Madame Odius hosts auditions for a new Galaxy Warriors TV show that will manipulate the minds of its audience worldwide.”

