‘Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’ Premiere Clip Released

The Rangers are facing an uphill battle in the Super Ninja Steel premiere, and you can check out the first clip right now.

The Rangers find themselves without their powers after the events of the Ninja Steel finale, but that doesn’t mean the threat is over. In fact, Madame Odius is discovered to be alive and well and has managed to find the broken Ninja Nexus Prism. As the Rangers are helpless to watch, she also reveals that she’s discovered the powerful Super Ninja Steel, and she will combine it with the Ninja Nexus Prism to create evil Ninja Stars.

So, things are looking pretty bleak right now, but as fans know, you can never really count the Rangers out. It also bears mentioning that while Madame Odius wants to create evil Ninja Stars, the Ninja Nexus Prism pretty much has a mind of its own, and will likely just do what it wants to anyway. It’s a little temperamental that way, and that might come in handy right about now.

You can watch the new clip in the video above.

The official description for the new season can be found below.

“In “Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel,” the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel hits Nickelodeon at 12 pm ET/PT on Saturday, January 27th, with subsequent new episodes airing every Saturday. If you need to catch up on the series, you can watch a selection of episodes on Nick.com as well as the first half of the season on Netflix. The other seasons in the franchise can also be found on Netflix.

