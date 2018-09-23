Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel: ‘Sheriff Skyfire’ Live Recap

It’s time for a new episode of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, and we’ve got your live recap of Sheriff Skyfire right here!

We open at Galaxy Warriors, where Cosmo Royale introduces the new monster Blammo. He creates bombs out of thin air. The presentation is interrupted by Sheriff Skyfire, who is there to arrest Blammo and takes him off to prison, but is interrupted by Madame Odius.

She tells him that the Rangers stole the Ninja Nexus Prism, and he sets off to arrest them for their “crime”.

Things segue back to the school where Victor and Monty notice the security guard Clint confiscating someone’s skateboard, so they want to become guards too. He makes them junior deputies.

Things then go back to the Ranger team all sitting down to eat as Haley feeds Cody. Clint then walks over and writes her up for having him there, and when she tells him he’s been there 12 times before, he writes her up for all of them. He even writes her up for putting the can of soda in the wrong bin.

Mick then calls and tells them there’s one of Madame’s men on Earth. They teleport in and confront Sheriff Skyfire, who deals some big damage to them in the ensuing fight. When he reflects their blast though it hits a nearby car and knocks over a woman who Brody dives to catch. Skyfire then picks up her purse and the Rangers are surprised.

They find out they are on the same side, and Skyfire asks for a full report of all the monsters Odius has sent to earth, upset that he was deceived.

Up on the ship, Odius sends Blammo down to plant a bomb at the place where the Rangers train, and it is set for 3:00 pm. He puts the bomb in the trash can.

Back at school Victor and Monty are already making havoc at school, in full deputy gear, taking people’s hats and food with their new authority, saying blue food is now banned.

Haley was called to the principle’s office, who tells her she has received quite a few writeups lately and wants her to sort the recycling items in the scrap yard. Clint is already there though sorting the bins though and reveals to Hayley that he does this despite not being his job to, but it needs to be done.

He also reveals that since no one listens to him anyway about following simple rules he is quitting after taking this load. Hayley is upset and talks to the other Rangers, who have Skyfire in tow. He says he understands what Clint is feeling, as it isn’t just Hayley but everyone that drives someone to frustration. The other Rangers start to realize how much they’ve complained to him, but then they have to switch gears as Skyfire reveals who he is after.

It is Blammo, and Hayley recognizes one of his bombs was in the trash. They go after Clint and catch up, finding the bomb with 10 seconds left.

Hayley comes up with a plan and uses her Ninja Element Star to open a deep hole in the ground, where they put the bomb to safely explode. Clint is so excited to meet the Rangers, but that’s interrupted by Blammo, and the Rangers and Skyfire take him on.

The battle has them working together perfectly, and Skyfire uses his trademark Justice attack to knock Blammo down. Brody calls upon the Lion Fire Armor to finish the job, and Skyfire offers him his sword to use in the attack. Blammo is taken care of, but then is gigantified by Cosmo Royale.

The Rangers call upon their Megazord to fight him, and for a minute Blammo gets the upper hand, pushing them down into the ground. The Rangers are able to knock him down though, and call upon their final attack to put him away for good.

Sherrif Skyfire is off to report to his HQ for his next assignment and trusts that the Rangers can handle Odius.

Back at school, the Rangers have a plan to get Clint to stay, and so they bring him to the workshop. They show him a new version of the recycling bins, as Haley throws a bottle into the trash bin. He says that’s the wrong bin, but the bin then lights up and spits the bottle out, saying that isn’t the right container for it. They made it so his job would be easier and that kids won’t break that rule anymore since the bin will remind them.

He’s touched by the gesture, and they convince him to stay at the school. Other students rush in and say there’s a problem in the lunch room, so Clint responds. He finds Victor and Monty at the lunch tables with tons of things they’ve confiscated from students, including those blueberies,k which they eat.

Clint confronts them and they say it was part of their jobs, even the blueberries, but one student says those aren’t blueberries. They are his science project, as he’s trying to develop food for astronauts, but can’t get the formula right. When they ask what’s wrong with it Victor and Monty start to feel weird, and soon turn completely violet and expand to the size of giant blueberries, which seems to be punishment enough for their deputy deeds.

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel stars William Shewfelt (Brody/Red), Chrysti Ane (Sarah/Pink), Peter Sudarso (Preston/Blue), Zoe Robins (Hayley/White), Nico Greetham (Calvin/Yellow), Jordi Webber (Aiden/Levi/Gold).

