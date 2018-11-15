‘Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’ Toy Makes 10 Worst Toys List

Power Rangers toys are always a hot commodity around Christmas time but there is one Super Ninja Steel toy that W.A.T.C.H. has put on their 10 Worst Toys list for the holiday season.

For those unfamiliar, W.A.T.C.H. stands for World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc., and they put out a list of toys hitting or on the market that could be potentially hazardous to kids, saying this report “addresses the types of toy hazards available online and in retail stores so parents know what deadly traps to avoid when buying toys.”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel is the fourth on the list, as W.A.T.C.H specifically takes issue with the Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade. This sword includes a spring-loaded feature but does come with warnings that describe what not to do. You can check out their full description of what to watch out for below.

“Price: $29.99

Manufacturer or Distributor: Bandai America Incorporated

Retailer(s): Target, Target.com, Ebay.com, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Bonanza.com, Express.Google.com

Age Recommendation: “4+”

Warnings: “CAUTION: Spring-loaded. Do not aim at eyes or face”; “Do not 1) aim toy at anyone, 2) hit anyone with toy, 3) poke anyone with toy, 4) swing at anyone.…” and other cautions on package insert

HAZARD: POTENTIAL FOR BLUNT FORCE AND EYE INJURIES!

W.A.T.C.H. OUT! Young children are encouraged to “power up” with this “Super Ninja Steel” spring-loaded plastic blade, with the potential to cause facial and other impact injuries.”

Other nominees on this list include Nella Princess Knight Pillow Pets, NERF’s Vortez VTX Praxis Blaster, Marvel’s Black Panther Slash Claw, Cabbage Patch Kids’ Dance Time Doll, and more.

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel stars William Shewfelt (Brody/Red), Chrysti Ane (Sarah/Pink), Peter Sudarso (Preston/Blue), Zoe Robins (Hayley/White), Nico Greetham (Calvin/Yellow), Jordi Webber (Aiden/Levi/Gold), Kelson Henderson (Mick Kanic), Caleb Bendit (Monty), Chris Sean Reid (Victor Vincent), Jacque Drew (Madame Odius), and Byron Coll/Emma Carr (Redbot).

The series synopsis reads as follows:

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

DO you agree with their assessment? Let us know in the comments!