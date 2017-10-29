You’re Going To Love These Fantastic Super Sentai Jackets

The Power Rangers wouldn’t be here without the Super Sentai series that inspired it, and now fans can show their appreciation with these stunning Sentai Jackets.

Sentai Jackets releases official jackets and accessories based on the Super Sentai and Kamen Rider franchises, and the results are quite stylish. In fact, they even invited some former Rangers from Power Rangers Dino Charge to model the new designs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans can see Dino Charge Red Ranger Brennan Mejia (Tyler Navarro) representing his Super Sentai counterpart Kyoryuger Daigo Kiryu (Ryo Ryusei), and the jacket actually manages to make fringe kind of cool.

Yeah, that sentence is a shock to us too.

As you can see in the gallery, Mejia also modeled two other Sentai Jacket designs, including a blue and white Jacket based on Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger. Stateside that series was turned into Power Rangers S.P.D.

Mejia isn’t the only Dino Force Ranger Sentai Jackets recruited though, as Davi Santos (Sir Ivan) took on his Gold Ranger counterpart Utsusemimaru (Atsushi Maruyama). This Jacket is easily one of the coolest looking, though the Gabrichanger is not included sadly.

Sentai Jackets also enlisted the Purple Dino Charge Ranger Claire Blackwelder (Kendall Morgan) to model two variations on the suit from GoGo Sentai Boukenger, which is known as Power Rangers Operation Overdrive here in the states.

The first is a black jacket (with a holster for the morpher on the arm) with yellow accents, while a second photo shows a sleeveless version with the strap across the chest. There’s a third photo with a combination of the two as well.

These Jackets are pretty impressive, but they aren’t cheap. Items like the Ninninger Yellow vest are around $350, while full on outfits like the Dekaranger Pink are around $1,199. Still, these items are extremely slick, and if yo have some cash to burn these would make impressive additions to your Super Sentai collection.

You can check out some photos of the new additions in the gallery, and you can find all of their items on the official Sentai Jackets website.