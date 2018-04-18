Power Rangers Team Teases Classic Villains In Shattered Grid

While Shattered Grid does focus on Lord Drakkon, that doesn’t mean he will be the only villain in the mix.

Spoilers incoming for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you can check out our spoiler-free review.

ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Power Rangers writer Kyle Higgins, BOOM! Studios editor Dafna Pleban, and Director of Power Rangers Content at Saban Brands Melissa Flores all about the next chapter of Shattered Grid, and while we had the chance we asked if any other classic villains would be making appearances.

“Uh, yeah,” Higgins confirmed. “Yeah, you definitely will. I would say to go … I would plug Free Comic Book Day issue that’s coming out. Yeah. It’s a Free Comic Book Day issue that Ryan Parrott and I co-wrote that not only serves as a great introduction for non-readers to what we do in the books but also has some very vital information tied to Shattered Grid. It’s definitely a Shattered Grid issue.”

Certain spoilers have surfaced showing what one of those encounters is, and it is definitely something fans don’t want to miss.

How these villains play into Drakkon’s overall goal has yet to be seen, but that goal has been in development for quite some time, and more elements of it will also be revealed in that Free Comic Book Day issue.

“Well, The Great Campaign is something that’s been on Drakkon’s mind for quite a while and has been … Actually, it pre-dates our series and it’s something that we’re going to learn. What exactly that entails and what he is trying to achieve will play out over the next several issues, including Free Comic Book Day issue.”

There are plenty of villains fans would love to see make an impact on this epic storyline, and hopefully, they’ll show up in some form or fashion before Shattered Grid’s conclusion.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Daniele Nicuolo with a cover by Jamal Campbell. The official description can be found below.

“After the shocking events of the last issue, Lord Drakkon’s victory seems assured-unless the Rangers can find a way to team up with another team of Power Rangers they’ve never met before!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #26 is in stores now.