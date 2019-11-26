Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 Review: Everything a Fan Could Ask For

Few franchises are more beloved than Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and while they’ve crossed paths on the small screen previously, they’ve not had the chance to meet in comic books. Luckily BOOM! Studios and IDW decided to rectify that with a new team-up series fittingly titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and you can absolutely feel the enthusiasm for these two franchises from writer Ryan Parrott and artist Simone Di Meo. We’re here to give you a full spoiler-free review of the much anticipated first issue, though we will give you one spoiler… it’s a franchise fan’s dream come true.

We mean it too. Parrott has previously expressed his love for both franchises, and that enthusiasm and passion shows. Parrott’s already shown in Go Go Power Rangers and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers that he knows how to bring out the most from the Mighty Morphin team, but it’s his delightful work with the Turtles that is even more impressive.

Each Turtle feels authentic to the characters we’ve come to know and love, both in the cartoons and comics, and there’s a sense of joy that comes through in every panel when the heroes in a half-shell are in a scene together. The witty banter between the brothers is pitch-perfect and everything you’d expect from the lovable crew, and each of their personalities comes through not just in the dialogue but also in how they move and fight in battle.

Speaking of battles, the work artist Simone Di Meo and colorist Walter Baiamonte delivered here cannot be complimented enough. This book is a flurry of bright colors and stylish action scenes, and each Turtle’s approach to combat feels authentic to above all fun, and seeing the two groups face off is a visual delight. Di Meo’s work on “Beyond the Grid” was great, but he’s really hit a whole new level with MMPR/TMNT, and Baimonte brings the most out of it, resulting in some particularly drool-worthy scenes.

Much of the first issue is setting up the status quo of both teams, and while one aspect of the story feels like relatively familiar territory, there are teases that not everything is as it seems. If that is indeed the case, then the point is moot, but if not then the relative sameness of that element could bring the overall narrative down a peg.

Granted, it’s only one issue so far, but this is exactly what any fan of the Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles could want in a crossover. The personality and charm of both franchises shine through from the opening page to the final panel, and if the series can keep it up we’re going to have a “Mighty Morphin Heroes in a Half Shell” classic on our hands.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Published by Boom Studios

On December 6, 2019

Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Simone Di Meo

Colors by Walter Baiamonte

Letters by Ed Dukeshire