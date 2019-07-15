Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Team Up With the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in New Comic Series

The Power Rangers have crossed over quite a bit with teams from other seasons, but only once before have they crossed over with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. That happened during Power Rangers In Space, but the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are set to team-up for the first time with the heroes in a half-shell thanks to BOOM! Studios’ brand new miniseries, and we’ve got your exclusive first look! Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 (of 5) will be written by Necessary Evil writer Ryan Parrott and will be drawn by Beyond The Grid artist Simone di Meo, and will have the two teams attempting to survive a world where Shredder and the Green Ranger have combined forces.

As you can see in the gorgeous artwork below, the series will boast a main cover by Power Rangers and Buffy the Vampire Slayer artist Dan Mora, and the series will also feature Turtle Ranger Helmet variant covers by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cover artist Goni Montes. For Parrott, this is a surreal dream and quite a difficult secret to keep.

“Honestly, I’m pretty certain keeping this project a secret has taken years off my life. These two iconic franchises were my TV parents, each teaching me valuable life lessons thirty minutes at a time. The Power Rangers and the Ninja Turtles are too insanely awesome not to bring together. I mean, they’re both color-coded teenage martial artists who fight monsters! It just makes too much sense!” said writer Ryan Parrott. “A huge thank you to Hasbro and Nickelodeon for letting me play with so many of their wonderful toys, as it is truly an honor to be a part of such an exciting crossover. I’m the luckiest kid in the world, and I cannot wait for you all to see what we’ve been putting together.”

Simone di Meo returns to Power Rangers after his gorgeous stint on Beyond The Grid, and this is pretty much a dream for him as well.

“It’s an honor to be able to work on this amazing project. I’m very happy to be a part of this, one of the crossovers I’ve been waiting for since I was a kid,” di Meo said. “Drawing these two teams together is a dream come true!”

As Senior Editor Dafna Pleban explains, this event couldn’t be in better hands.

“No one could possibly love the Power Rangers or the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles more than the creative team at the helm of this epic event! Which means they’ve got every dream team up scenario you can think of jam-packed into the pages of every issue.” Pleban said “Monsters will grow. Shells will get kicked. And that thing you’re really hoping we’ll do? Yeah, that’s in here, too.”

You can check out the official description for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles below.

“The Power Rangers arrive in New York City to find Tommy Oliver – AKA The Mighty Morphin Green Ranger – but soon discover he’s joined forces with the villainous Shredder and the Foot Clan! As the Rangers are sent reeling by this betrayal, they’re confronted by another (fr)enemy – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Can these heroes find a way to work together to defeat the bad guys and save the world from total destruction?!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 hits comic stores on December 4th.

Are you excited for the Power Rangers TMNT team-up? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!