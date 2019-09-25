These New Power Rangers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Covers Are Simply Morphinominal

One of the most anticipated crossovers of 2019 is BOOM! Studios’ team-up between the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which will unite the two franchises for the first time since that crazy team-up back in Power Rangers In Space. In addition the series itself, which will be written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Simone di Meo, we also knew that Goni Montes would be recreating the popular Ranger Helmet variant covers with the Turtles, and now we’ve got all four covers to gawk at, and they are simply amazing. All four turtles are in tow, and while we clearly have a favorite (cough, DONATELLO), all of them are fantastic, and you can check them out starting on the next slide.

Before you go though you can check out the full description for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 below, which also includes the official description for the anticipated new series.

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS/TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #1

Publisher: BOOM! Studios

Price: $4.99

Writer: Ryan Parrott

Artist: Simone di Meo

Cover Artists:

Main Cover: Dan Mora

Variant Cover B: Goñi Montes

Variant Cover C: Goñi Montes

Variant Cover D: Goñi Montes

Variant Cover E: Goñi Montes

Synopsis:

– THE MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS AND THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES MEET FOR

THE FIRST TIME!

– The Power Rangers arrive in New York City to find Tommy Oliver – AKA The Mighty Morphin Green Ranger – but

soon discover he’s joined forces with the villainous Shredder and the Foot Clan!

– As the Rangers are sent reeling by this betrayal, they’re confronted by another (fr)enemy – the Teenage Mutant Ninja

Turtles! Can these heroes find a way to work together to defeat the bad guys and save the world from total

destruction?!

– Written by Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers: Necessary Evil) and illustrated by Simone di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power

Rangers, Venom Annual), the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fight – and maybe team up with – the Teenage Mutant

Ninja Turtles for the first time in this oversized issue includes 30 pages of story content!

Are you excited for the series? Let us know in the comments and hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB to let me know which cover is your favorite!

