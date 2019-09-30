Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles First Look Preview Revealed (Exclusive)

Two of the most beloved teams in pop culture are uniting in BOOM! Studios new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the action-packed story and gorgeous pages from anticipated debut issue. Power Rangers fans already know that writer Ryan Parrott and artist Simone di Meo are right at home with the Rangers, but as you can see in the next few pages, they’re they have no issues bringing the Turtles to life either, and you can check out the exclusive preview starting on the next slide!

The preview has the Rangers fighting Apocalyptopus, and even without Tommy by their side, they are more than up to the task. That said, no one actually knows where the Green Ranger is, but we get our answer a bit later on once we move over to the Turtles side of things.

That’s when we see the our favorite heroes in a half-shell taking on the Foot Clan, and all is going pretty normally until Raphael unmasks a particularly difficult opponent. That’s when we see the Foot Soldier’s identity, and it seems Tommy has been made a member, something Raphael learns the hard way.

The issue will feature a main cover by Dan Mora and a Turtle Ranger Helmet variant cover by Goni Montes. You can check out the official description below.

“The Power Rangers arrive in New York City to find Tommy Oliver – AKA The Mighty Morphin Green Ranger – and discover him in combat with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Rushing to his aid, the Rangers get caught up in battle with the Turtles. But afterwards, the Rangers find out that Tommy has joined forces with the villainous Shredder and the Foot Clan! Reeling from this betrayal, the Power Rangers must somehow find a way to work with the Ninja Turtles to defeat the true villains and save the world from total destruction!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 hits comic stores on December 4th, and you can check out our exclusive preview on the next slide! Let us know what you think in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers and TMNT!

Main Cover By: Dan Mora

The Ones That Know You Best

It’s Morphin Time

A New Plan

Power Blaster

Being Human

Heroes in a Half-Shell

Tommy???