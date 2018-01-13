‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie’ Gets The Score It Always Should Have Had

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie officially brought the franchise to the big screen, but it would have been even better with a Ron Wasserman score.

Need proof? Just watch this video of the Warehouse fight scene rescored with a Wasserman style soundtrack. Reddit user AsianWithGlasses wanted to see the difference between a Wasserman style scene and the one that aired in the final film, and the results are pretty amazing.

For those who aren’t aware, Ron Wasserman is the mind behind the Go Go Power Rangers theme song, creating it after seeing footage of the show and given one note of direction. That note said the theme needed the word Go in it, and it had to be done by the next day.

Wasserman would go on to create many memorable songs and scores for the franchise during the Mighty Morphin days, but for the film, the studio wanted to go with bigger names for the soundtrack like the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Van Halen, and They Might Be Giants.

Wasserman is still on the soundtrack under his alias Aaron Waters, but this new version of the fight scene features a full Wasserman-style score attached, and when you compare it to the original (which can be found here), the difference is staggering. The more fantastical elements just play much better against Wasserman’s musical score, and it makes for a much more entertaining scene overall.

You can view the new version in the video above.

Wasserman continued to do plenty of work for Saban, including Power Rangers Zeo, Power Rangers Turbo, Power Rangers In Space, and Power Rangers S.P.D.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers The Movie released on June 30, 1995, and brought in over $38 million domestically. It made over $28 million overseas, and a total worldwide haul of over $66 million.

Power Rangers recently made a return to the big screen with 2017’s Power Rangers reboot. The film made over $85 million domestically with an added $56 million overseas, with a worldwide total of over $142 million. That was below expectations, but the reviews were quite positive, so fans are hopeful a sequel eventually happens.