Power Rangers: The Omega Rangers Race Against Time in New Preview (Exclusive)

The Eltarian War has only just begun, but the Rangers are already in rough shape. Not only did they lose Zordon in Zartus’ opening salvo, but their headquarters has been destroyed and they are cut off from their former allies the Omega Rangers. As they make a final stand at Promethea, not all hope is lost thankfully, as you can see in our exclusive preview of the upcoming Power Rangers #13. Thanks to a handy save by the new Blue Omega Ranger Yale, the Omegas have been brought up to speed on how dire the situation on Earth is, and while they are in pretty rough shape too, they might have a new ace up their sleeve to help even the odds with Eltar. You can check out the new preview starting on the next slide!

Power Rangers #13 is written by Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), drawn by artist Francesco Mortarino (Go Go Power Rangers) and colorist Raúl Angulo (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and lettered by letterer Ed Dukeshire.

Issue #13 features main cover art by artist Gerald Parel (Symbiote Spider-man: King in Black) as well as variant covers by Daniele Di Nicuolo (Seven Secrets), Rian Gonzales (Eternals), and Yejin Park. You can check out the official description below.

“The Omega Rangers, including their unexpected savior the NEW Blue Omega Ranger, race against time to beat the impending Empyreal threat to Earth. But can they deliver the critical secret they’ve uncovered to Zordon before it’s too late? Or will the Empyreals destroy the Omega Rangers, their allies, and everything they hold dear?”

Power Rangers #13 hits comic stores and digital storefronts on November 17th, and you can check out the new preview on the next slide.

What do you think of the new preview? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Main Cover By Gerald Parel

Variant Cover By Daniele di Nicuolo and Walter Baiamonte

Variant Cover By Rian Gonzales

Variant Cover By Yejin Park

Only Hope

Saved

Chosen

Distress Call

Holding Their Ground