Power Rangers / TMNT Crossover Figures Day 4: Green Ranger Shredder

It’s Day 4 of Hasbro‘s Lightning Collection figure launch based on the 2019 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book crossover from Boom Studios and IDW, and Morphed Green Ranger Shredder is finally a reality!

In the comic, Shredder takes the Dragon Power Coin and the Power Morpher from Tommy Oliver and becomes Green Ranger Shredder. The Lightning Collection figure is 6-inch scale and features over 20 points of articulation. It also includes swappable hands and a fabric cloak. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $32.99 with a release date set for November.

The Morphed Green Ranger Shredder figure follows 2-packs of Black Ranger Donatello and Blue Ranger Leonardo, Pink Ranger April O’ Neil and Yellow Ranger Michelangelo, and Red Ranger Raphael and Tommy Oliver in disguise as a Foot Clan Ninja / Soldier. Green Ranger Shredder seems like a good finale for this wave, but keep tabs on this Entertainment Earth link for additional figures in the lineup.

As noted, all of the figures in this series are based on the five-issue 2019 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book crossover from Boom Studios – specifically issue #4. The Rangers don’t have access to their Morphers, and Angel Grove needs protection, so the Turtles take the job. You can pick up the five issue collection of the comic here on Amazon in paperback for $15.99 (20% off). The synopsis reads:

“The Power Rangers arrive in New York City to find their missing teammate Tommy Oliver – AKA The Mighty Morphin Green Ranger – but soon discover he’s joined forces with the villainous Shredder and the Foot Clan! But the Rangers must also deal with another unexpected (fr)enemy – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Can these heroes find a way to work together to defeat the bad guys and save the world from total destruction?!

Written by Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers: Necessary Evil) and illustrated by Simone di Meo (Power Rangers: Beyond The Grid), the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fight – and maybe team up with – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the first time ever.”

