Power Rangers / TMNT Crossover Figures Day 3: Red Ranger Raphael and Foot Solider Tommy Oliver

Hasbro has been releasing new Lightning Collection figures in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover series for three days running now, so this is official an event. We’ve already seen Black Ranger Donatello and Blue Ranger Leonardo in a 2-pack followed by Pink Ranger April O’ Neil and Yellow Ranger Michelangelo. Day 3 is Red Ranger Raphael and Tommy Oliver in disguise as a Foot Clan Ninja / Soldier.

As with the previous figures in this collection, Morphed Raphael and Foot Solider Tommy are 6-inch scale with over 20 points of articulation, and come with swappable heads, weapons, an effects accessories. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $52.99 with a release date set for November. You can pre-order the rest of the MMPR x TMNT Lightning Collection crossover figure collection here at Entertainment Earth as well. Keep tabs on that link for the rest of the week to grab upcoming figures in the lineup. There’s no way it ends without a Shredder figure.

All of the figures in this series are based on the five-issue 2019 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book crossover from Boom Studios – specifically issue #4. The Rangers don’t have access to their Morphers, and Angel Grove needs protection, so the Turtles take the job. You can pick up the five issue collection of the comic here on Amazon in paperback for $15.99 (20% off). The synopsis reads:

“The Power Rangers arrive in New York City to find their missing teammate Tommy Oliver – AKA The Mighty Morphin Green Ranger – but soon discover he’s joined forces with the villainous Shredder and the Foot Clan! But the Rangers must also deal with another unexpected (fr)enemy – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! Can these heroes find a way to work together to defeat the bad guys and save the world from total destruction?!

Written by Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers: Necessary Evil) and illustrated by Simone di Meo (Power Rangers: Beyond The Grid), the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fight – and maybe team up with – the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for the first time ever.”

