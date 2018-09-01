Watch ‘Power Rangers’ 25th Anniversary Tommy vs. Tommy Fight Here

Power Rangers recently had a major TV special celebrating its 25th Anniversary featuring many of the series’ iconic characters returning to the series after long absences.

The most anticipated return was of Jason David Frank’s Tommy Oliver, and the 25th Anniversary special delivered on this with gusto with a brand new “Tommy vs. Tommy” fight. You can watch it in full in the video above.

Dedicated fans will notice that the fight in the clip above features more footage than was seen in the episode itself. The fight here features an exclusive moment where a cracked Dino Thunder helmet reveals Tommy’s fierceness on the inside (which the series only does in big situations) right before he morphs into the Red Zeo Ranger.

Fans are hoping this means there’s an extended version of the special waiting to be released at a later date, but for now they can enjoy the extra bits of fan service here. The fight between Tommy and his evil robot counterpart is a great update to the series’ “Evil Tommy” past as well. Tommy’s fights with himself and the other rangers are often looked back on as fan-favorites, and this new fight fits right in.

Although fans can argue the episode featured a meatier role for Tommy in the anniversary than other Rangers, seeing the fight here as he utilized a brand new morpher to shuffle through his Ranger powers was a great way to expand on Tommy’s legendary place in the series.

You can find this Tommy vs. Evil Tommy fight in the Power Rangers: Super Ninja Steel episode “Dimensions in Danger.” The special 25th Anniversary episode made a prime time debut (only the second time for this major franchise, surprisingly) and stars William Shewfelt as Brody, Chrysti Ane as Sarah, Peter Sudarso as Preston, Zoe Robins as Hayley, Nico Greetham as Calvin, and Jordi Webber as Aiden.

The episode also featured major guest stars for the anniversary along with Jason David Frank, including Steve Cardenas as Rocky, Catherine Sutherland as Kat, Selwyn Ward as T.J., Jason Faunt as Wes, Jeffrey Parazzo as Trent, Li-Ming Hu as Gemma, Steven Skyler as Antonio, Ciara Hanna as Gia, and Yoshi Sudarso as Koda.

Power Rangers: Super Ninja Steel is described as such:

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”