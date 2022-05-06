Power Rangers Star Tracy Lynn Cruz Joins LVL 2 Gaming Free Comic Book Day Event

This Saturday is a big one for comics fans, as fans all over celebrate Free Comic Book Day. Free Comic Book Day is a perfect chance for longtime readers to get some free books and some great deals from their local comic shop, but it’s also a great place for new readers to discover what comics are all about. If you’re near LVL 2 Gaming, however, you’ll also have the chance to meet Power Rangers In Space star Tracy Lynn Cruz, who will be meeting fans, taking pictures, and signing autographs during the Free Comic Book Day festivities, and you can find out more about the event right here!

During the day those who head over to LVL 2 Gaming will also be able to take part in a Cosplay Contest and raffles, and there will also be signed sports memorabilia courtesy of South Texas Collector’s Expo. Food and drinks will be available as well, so if you’re in the area make sure to stop in and check it all out!

Cruz was part of the fan-favorite season Power Rangers In Space and played the Yellow Ranger Ashley Hammond. In a previous interview we talked all about the possibility of an In Space Reunion, something fans would definitely love to see, and she feels the same way. “I would absolutely be up for an In Space reunion,” Cruz said. “I think we all had a great chemistry together. We see each other during these conventions and it’s just, like you were saying kind of nostalgic. I would absolutely love to, I mean, where else do you get the opportunity to be able to do what you love. You know how many people can say that? That was our beginning platform, and to pay homage to that and going back to it is rewarding, it’s nice.”

As for the reunion itself, she has a few ideas on what it would be like for fans to catch up with these characters and would love to see what they are doing 20 years down the line after the events of the show.

“I think what would be interesting is to be able to kind of pick up and say, 20 years later. Oh my gosh,” Cruz said with a laugh. “Time has passed later, let’s do that, and where we are as adults. Power Rangers as adults and being able to have those secret moments where we run into each other at the mall or whatever it is that we’re doing and say ‘hey, you remember that time?’ Kind of doing that and reestablishing the connection. I think that would be fun where it’s like where are they now but for In Space. I think that would be neat because obviously we’re not going to pick up where we left off and be like ‘well, only a year has passed’ you know. That’s not going to work. But I’d like to see 20 years from now and pick up from there. Like Andros and Ashley. Did they get married? Are they married, did they have kids?”

