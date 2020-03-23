Power Rangers Ninja Turtles Reveals Turtle Megazord First Look (Exclusive)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has given fans some serious fan service throughout the first four issues, but BOOM! Studios has one more ace up their sleeve for the big finale. So far we’ve seen Turtle Rangers, Ninja Rangers, and more, but now we can exclusively reveal your first look at one of the coolest mashups of all, and that’s Dan Mora’s design for the Turtle Megazord. The Turtle Megazord looks amazing, combining the best aspects of both franchises, and you can check out the new image of the design below.

The Turtle Megazord features the normal chest plate design of the Megazord on the back, as it’s incorporated into the Zord’s shell. The Megazord’s torso, gauntlets, and kneepads all have Turtle-themed designs, and the helmet is very reminiscent of Metalhead, and it’s kind of the perfect combination.

You can check out the design below.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5 is written by Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers: Necessary Evil), illustrated by Simone di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Venom Annual), colored by Walter Baiamonte (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and lettered by Ed Dukeshire (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and you can find the gorgeous cover by Mora as well as the book’s official description below.

“It’s the ultimate showdown between the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, up against the joint forces of Rita Repulsa and Shredder! Powabunga!”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5 (of 5) features a main cover by Dan Mora (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Once & Future), with Turtle Ranger Helmet variant covers by Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and more!

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #5 hits stores and digital on April 15th.

