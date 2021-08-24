Power Rangers Universe Reveals Creative Team (Exclusive)

The Power Rangers comics universe is ready to expand once again with a new limited series titled Power Rangers Universe. The new series will focus on the Phantom Ranger, though it will also branch out and explore new areas of the Ranger and Morphin Grid mythology. We previously knew that the series would be drawn by artist Simone Ragazzoni, but now we have learned who will be writing the series, and we can exclusively reveal that the writer of Power Rangers Universe is Nicole Andelfinger. Andelfinger couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Power Rangers universe and help make it even more expansive.

“My twelve-year-old self—and current self—are screaming! When the Power Rangers team comes knocking at your door, of course you say yes,” said Andelfinger. “I’m so honored and excited to be a part of POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE and can’t wait to help expand the universe just a bit more for fans new and old to enjoy.”

Andelfinger is known for her work on fan-favorite franchises like Jim Henson’s Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Regular Show, Rugrats, and Steven Universe, as well as her work on graphic novels for Sabaa Tahir’s hit series An Ember in the Ashes and Netflix’s The Dragon Prince.

“POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE is a bold new event that dives deep into the heart of what makes this hit series about superpowered teens saving the world such a beloved and enduring franchise,” said Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. “We’re incredibly excited to have Nicole, a talented writer who brings years of experience working with iconic characters and a lifelong passion for Power Rangers, on board with artist Simone Ragazzoni to tell the stories you’ve all been waiting for!”

Power Rangers Universe will put the Phantom Ranger back in the spotlight, exploring one of the franchise’s most intriguing and mysterious characters in a new way, and you can find the official description for the series below.

“What is the true origin of the Phantom Ranger? And what is his connection to the Morphin Grid? From the moment he first appeared 24 years ago, fans have wondered about the origins of the powerful and mysterious Phantom Ranger and how they tie to the greater Power Rangers Universe. Questions which have never been answered—until now—in the game-changing series event that no Power Rangers fan can afford to miss!”

Power Rangers Universe #1 will feature a main cover by Dan Mora (Once & Future) and variant covers by Miguel Mercado (Magic, Goni Montes (Mighty Morphin, InHyuk Lee (Wolverine, and more.

Power Rangers Universe #1 hits comic stores in December of this year, and will also be available digitally from ComiXology, iBooks, Google Playu, and Kindle.

