Power Rangers: Venom White Dragon Ranger Cosplay Is Out Of This World

The worlds of Power Rangers and Marvel have collided in the best way, bringing the Venomized White Dragon Ranger into reality.

The new creation comes courtesy of Cosplayer Daniel Gotham, featuring a White Dragon Ranger who has joined up with a symbiote to become half Ranger half Venom. It gets its namesake obviously from the symbiote and Venom symbol on his chest but also from the fact that while the helmet is white like the White Ranger’s it is actually the Green Ranger’s helmet with a new color scheme, and it looks fantastic in white and black.

The photos, which you can see in the gallery below, showcase more than just the helmet and the symbol, as you can also see the long sharp looking claws that emanate from his hands, ready eviscerate anyone who gets close. In another photo, you can also see the symbiote’s tendrils forming over the helmet and really bringing the cosplay to life. Unlike the original, this version doesn’t seem to have the Dragon Dagger or Sword of Darkness at his side, but then when you have a symbiote we’re guessing you don’t really need to accessorize much.

You can check out all of the photos in the gallery.

Daniel Gotham’s previous cosplay debuted the Infrared Tyranno Ranger, a redesigned take on the Red Mighty Morphin Ranger. This Red Ranger held the Dragon Shield, but instead of just being gold, red, and white the suit changes things up and goes with a fully black and red design. The shield, in particular, looks incredibly slick, and personally we really dig the costume overall.

For more of Daniel Gotham’s work, you can head over to his Instagram and Facebook pages.

As for Venom, the character will be making his presence felt on the big screen once again in Sony’s new reboot. The last time he appeared was in Sami Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, but there were a host of issues with that incarnation of the character, starting with the fact that it seemed Raimi didn’t want to include the character in the first place.

Venom stars Tom Hardy (Venom/Eddie Brock), Michelle Williams (Anne Weying), Jenny Slate, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Lee (Donna Diego), Riz Ahmed (Dr. Carlton Drake), Sope Aluko (Dr. Rosie Collins), and Reid Scott.

Venom lands in theaters on Friday, Oct. 5. As for Power Rangers, Super Ninja Steel airs weekly on Nickelodeon on Saturday mornings.