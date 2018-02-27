Power Rangers: Wave 2 Power Morphicon Guests Revealed

Power Morphicon is starting to come into view, and a new wave of guests was just announced for the big Power Rangers convention.
The second wave of guests includes notable nam es from Mighty Morphin, In Space, Lost Galaxy, Time Force, Dino Thunder, Dino Charge, and more! Fans can also meet Mighty Morphin Power Rangers writer Kyle Higgins at the show, as well as original composer Ron Wasserman. You can view the full wave 2 list below (via Power Rangers NOW).
Jason Ybarra – Baboo: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Roger Velasco – Carlos Vallerte: Power Rangers In Space
Valerie Vernon – Kendrix Morgan: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy
Michael Copon – Lucas Kendall: Power Rangers Time Force
Jessica Rey – Alyssa Enrile: Power Rangers Wild Force
Adam Tuominen – Hunter Bradley: Power Rangers Ninja Storm
Kevin Duhaney – Ethan James, Power Rangers Dino Thunder
Brandon Jay McLaren – Jack Landors: Power Rangers S.P.D.
Monica May – Z Delgado: Power Rangers S.P.D.
Camille Hyde – Shelby Watkins: Power Rangers Dino Charge
Ron Wasserman – Composer, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Kyle Higgins – Writer, BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Comics
Michi Yamato – Masked Rider/Big Bad Beetleborgs
You can find the rest of the announced guests for Power Morphicon below.
Carla Perez – Rita Repulsa: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Romy J. Sharf – Alpha 5: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Sabrina Lu – Scorpina: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
Carol Hoyt – Divatox: Power Rangers Turbo
Derek Stephen Prince – Elgar: Power Rangers Turbo
Selwyn Ward – T.J. Johnson: Power Rangers In Space
Christopher Khayman Lee – Andros: Power Rangers In Space
Tracy Lynn Cruz – Ashley Hammond: Power Rangers In Space
Patrick David – Psycho Red Ranger: Power Rangers In Space
Cerina Vincent – Maya: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy
Melody Perkins – Karone: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy
Jason Faunt – Wes Collins: Power Rangers Time Force
Dan Southworth – Eric Myers: Power Rangers Time Force
Kate Sheldon – Nadira: Power Rangers Time Force
Ann Marie Crouch – Princess Shayla: Power Rangers Wild Force
Jorge Vargas – Blake Bradley: Power Rangers Ninja Storm
Jeff Parazzo – Trent Hernandez: Power Rangers Dino Thunder
Alycia Purrott – Syd Drew: Power Rangers S.P.D.
Mike Ginn – Gem: Power Rangers RPM
Brennan Mejia – Tyler Navarro: Power Rangers Dino Charge
Adi Shankar: Power/Rangers Fanfilm
Mike Hollander: VR Troopers
Jason David Frank will also be appearing at the show, as well as the cast of Power Rangers Ninja Steel (and Super Ninja Steel). Fans can also pick up an exclusive figure of BOOM! Studios’ Lord Drakkon at the show as well as take part in several special events, and you can find out about those and more here.
The biannual event takes place from August 17th to August 19th, 2018 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, and make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all of your Power Rangers coverage!