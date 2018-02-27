Power Rangers: Wave 2 Power Morphicon Guests Revealed

Power Morphicon is starting to come into view, and a new wave of guests was just announced for the big Power Rangers convention.

The second wave of guests includes notable nam es from Mighty Morphin, In Space, Lost Galaxy, Time Force, Dino Thunder, Dino Charge, and more! Fans can also meet Mighty Morphin Power Rangers writer Kyle Higgins at the show, as well as original composer Ron Wasserman. You can view the full wave 2 list below (via Power Rangers NOW).

Jason Ybarra – Baboo: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Roger Velasco – Carlos Vallerte: Power Rangers In Space

Valerie Vernon – Kendrix Morgan: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Michael Copon – Lucas Kendall: Power Rangers Time Force

Jessica Rey – Alyssa Enrile: Power Rangers Wild Force

Adam Tuominen – Hunter Bradley: Power Rangers Ninja Storm

Kevin Duhaney – Ethan James, Power Rangers Dino Thunder

Brandon Jay McLaren – Jack Landors: Power Rangers S.P.D.

Monica May – Z Delgado: Power Rangers S.P.D.

Camille Hyde – Shelby Watkins: Power Rangers Dino Charge

Ron Wasserman – Composer, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Kyle Higgins – Writer, BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Comics

Michi Yamato – Masked Rider/Big Bad Beetleborgs

You can find the rest of the announced guests for Power Morphicon below.

Carla Perez – Rita Repulsa: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Romy J. Sharf – Alpha 5: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Sabrina Lu – Scorpina: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Carol Hoyt – Divatox: Power Rangers Turbo

Derek Stephen Prince – Elgar: Power Rangers Turbo

Selwyn Ward – T.J. Johnson: Power Rangers In Space

Christopher Khayman Lee – Andros: Power Rangers In Space

Tracy Lynn Cruz – Ashley Hammond: Power Rangers In Space

Patrick David – Psycho Red Ranger: Power Rangers In Space

Cerina Vincent – Maya: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Melody Perkins – Karone: Power Rangers Lost Galaxy

Jason Faunt – Wes Collins: Power Rangers Time Force

Dan Southworth – Eric Myers: Power Rangers Time Force

Kate Sheldon – Nadira: Power Rangers Time Force

Ann Marie Crouch – Princess Shayla: Power Rangers Wild Force

Jorge Vargas – Blake Bradley: Power Rangers Ninja Storm

Jeff Parazzo – Trent Hernandez: Power Rangers Dino Thunder

Alycia Purrott – Syd Drew: Power Rangers S.P.D.

Mike Ginn – Gem: Power Rangers RPM

Brennan Mejia – Tyler Navarro: Power Rangers Dino Charge

Adi Shankar: Power/Rangers Fanfilm

Mike Hollander: VR Troopers

Jason David Frank will also be appearing at the show, as well as the cast of Power Rangers Ninja Steel (and Super Ninja Steel). Fans can also pick up an exclusive figure of BOOM! Studios’ Lord Drakkon at the show as well as take part in several special events, and you can find out about those and more here.

The biannual event takes place from August 17th to August 19th, 2018 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, and make sure to follow @MattMuellerCB for all of your Power Rangers coverage!