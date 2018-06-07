Power Rangers White Ranger SH Figuarts Updated With Unmasked Tommy Oliver Head

Bandai Tamashii Nations is bringing back the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers White Ranger figure to the SH Figuarts line up! Only this time, the figure features a head sculpt of Jason David Frank as Tommy Oliver. It also features an interchangeable helmeted head, Saba Sword and its detachable sword blade, and interchangeable hand parts (2 right and 2 left).

The original SH Figuarts White Ranger figure got North American release back in 2013 in celebration of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers 20th anniversary. That version was helmet only, while this 25th anniversary version features a Tommy Oliver head sculpt made using Tamashii’s 3D face print technology. Not a great likeness of Jason David Frank from back in the day, but still pretty awesome. If you agree, the SH Figuarts White Ranger figure can be pre-ordered right here for $64.99 with shipping slated for November.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apparently, Red Ranger and Green Ranger SH Figuarts figures with actor likenesses will follow, but they will only be available at SDCC 2018 when it kicks off on July 19th.

On a related note, several coveted Power Rangers collectibles are currently back up for pre-order with shipping slated for July and August. These have sold out in the past, so grab them while you can. This might be your last opportunity.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Green Ranger Helmet: “It’s Morphin’ Time! Cosplay as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Green Ranger in a full-scale wearable Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Legacy Green Ranger Helmet! The Legacy Green Ranger Helmet Prop Replica is designed for long-lasting comfortable cosplay wear. The 1:1 ratio helmet can also be placed on display as a highly detailed replica to complete the ultimate Power Rangers collection. The helmet is made of PVC and ABS plastic.” You can pre-order one here.

Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Golden Power Staff Prop Replica: “Straight out of the Power Rangers Zeo TV series, this Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Golden Power Staff Prop Replica is an actual-size reproduction of the legendary Zeo Gold Ranger’s morpher and weapon! With show-accurate lights and sounds, plus premium die-cast parts, the Legacy Golden Power Staff is perfect for cosplay or display. Made of quality die-cast metal and plastic, it requires 2x “AAA” batteries, included.” You can pre-order one here.

Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer Prop Replica: “The authentic Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer is a full size replica of the legendary morpher from Power Rangers Zeo series. The Zeo Zeonizer was the first wrist-worn morpher and utilized the Zeo sub-crystals in the show. Featuring show accurate lights and sounds along with premium die-cast parts the Zeonizer is perfect for display or cosplay. The Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer Prop Replica is made of quality plastics, die-cast metal and electronic components. The Power Rangers Legacy Zeo Zeonizer Prop Replica requires 3x “LR44″ batteries, which come included.” You can pre-order one here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.