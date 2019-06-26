Power Rangers Writer Talks Favorite Part Of New Ranger Team

One of the earliest revelations in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 had to do with the team of Rangers that the White Ranger is now in charge of. Last time we left off with the Mighty Morphin team in Shattered Grid the team consisted of the original 5 members and Tommy as the Green Ranger, though as we see in the first few pages Tommy is sporting his new White Ranger suit and abilities. We then quickly learn that he’s not the only new member of the team. ComicBook.com recently had a chance to chat with writer Ryan Parrott all about the big issue, including his favorite new addition, and obviously big spoilers are incoming so you’ve been warned.

Fans learn that the new team includes Aisha, Adam, and Rocky as opposed to Jason, Trini, and Zack, and Parrott already happens to have a favorite of the new crew.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For me it’s Aisha, weirdly enough,” Parrott said. “Probably because I’ve actually signed with Karan a few times and so she’s always been in my ear being like, ‘Anytime you want to bring me in the comics man it would be great!’ So in a weird way I think that being around her, she’s so awesome and fun and I’ve seen her when we go out for signings and everything and she’s the leader and I was like ‘Well, I wonder if that influenced my writing a little bit. It probably has.’ But I really like her voice, I like the energy that she brings.”

“I just, the fun thing is you get kind of in this repetition of writing some of the characters,” Parrott said. “You kind of know at some point when you write someone I sort of knew what each character would say given a certain situation. And now that I brought in Aisha and brought in Adam and Rocky it’s like I don’t know quite what they’re gonna say. Adam’s voice is still sort of evolving in my head a little bit. He’s just very different thing and Rocky is turning into sort of a different character.”

“It’s funny because they’re sort of feeling the energy of the team if that makes sense? I don’t know if that’s too broad like they’re…as I’m writing them I’m seeing how in the same way that their as characters they’re finding their place in the team, I’m finding their voice and how they interact with everyone and that’s been a lot of fun for me,” Parrott said.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Daniele di Nicuolo with colors by Walter Baiamonte and letters by Ed Dukeshire. You can check out the official description below.

“Last year, Shattered Grid made comic book history—this year NECESSARY EVIL changes what you think you know about the Power Rangers with a reveal that will have everyone talking!

The Power Rangers comic book event of 2019 begins here with the first appearance of the Power Ranger everyone’s been asking about—the fan favorite White Ranger!

The all-new team of creators from record-breaking Power Rangers; Shattered Grid; Ryan Parrot and Daniele Di Nicuolo present the return of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers—but what happened to the universe after the defeat of Lord Drakkon, and what do our Rangers remember?”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40 is in comic stores now, and you can check out more from our full interview right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!