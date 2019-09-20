BOOM! Studios Reveals Full Panel and Signing Lineup Including Power Rangers, WWE, and More

New York Comic Con is going to be chock full of amazing panels and chances to meet and get autographs from your favorite creators, and BOOM! Studios is definitely taking part in the celebration. The studio that brings you titles like Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Go Go Power Rangers, WWE Forever, Once & Future, Angel, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and more is going to have many of the creators behind those series at their booth throughout the show, and they’ve even got some surprises planned for fans at three different panels. Whether you’re a fan of BOOM!, BOOM! Box, KaBOOM!, or Archaia, you’ll find something to love, and you can check out the full list of panels below.

In addition to the panels, you’ll be able to meet creators like Bryan Edward Hill (Angel), Delilah S. Dawson (Sparrowhawk), Daniele Di Nicuolo (Power Rangers), James Tynion IV (Something’s Killing The Children), Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers), and more. You’ll also have the chance to meet WWE superstar Jinder Mahal and Power Rangers actors like Austin St. John, Steve Cardenas, and Karan Ashley.

Thursday, October 3, 2019

ENTERTAINMENT IS LGBTQ

(3:00-4:00 PM, Room 1A21)

BOOM! Studios and GLAAD present an in-depth roundtable discussion about LGBTQ representation in pop culture and the path forward to a brighter, more inclusive future, with special guests from all corners of the entertainment world including Gaby Dunn (Bad With Money, Bury The Lede), Sina Grace (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers, Ghosted in LA), Royal Dunlap (b.b. free), James Tynion IV (Detective Comics, The Woods), Vita Ayala (Livewire), and Megan Townsend (Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis, GLAAD). Moderated Mathew Rodriguez (Associate Editor, The Body)

Friday, October 4th

BOOM! STUDIOS: DISCOVER YOURS

(4:15-5:15 PM, Room 1A24)

It’s time to discover your new comic book obsession at NYCC – and we guarantee you’re going to find it at this panel! Join some of the most acclaimed and exciting creators in comics for a jam-packed, interactive panel featuring Lev Grossman (The Magicians), Bryan Edward Hill (Joss Whedon’s Angel), Gaby Dunn (Bury The Lede), Simon Spurrier (Coda), James Tynion IV (Something is Killing The Children), Royal Dunlap (b.b. free), and Matt Gagnon (Editor in Chief, BOOM! Studios) with surprises for everyone in the audience. Moderated by Filip Sablik (President, Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios).

Saturday, October 5th

POWER RANGERS: NECESSARY EVIL

(11:00 AM -12:00 PM, Room 1A24)

The next big Power Rangers comic book event is here – NECESSARY EVIL! Join writers Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), Sina Grace (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), Daniele Di Nicuolo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Simone Di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Karan Ashley ( Aisha Campbell on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Steve Cardenas (Rocky DeSantos on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Austin St. John (Jason Lee Scott on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and Dafna Pleban (Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios) and more to discuss the future of the Power Rangers in comics…and a special giveaway for every fan in attendance! Moderated by James Viscardi (SVP, ComicBook.com)

Thursday, October 3, 2019

11:00AM-11:50AM Signing with Delilah S. Dawson (Sparrowhawk)

12:00PM-12:50PM Signing with Patrick McHale (BAGS: or a Story Thereof, Over the Garden Wall)

1:00PM-1:50PM Signing with Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Sina Grace (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers, Ghosted in LA), Daniele Di Nicuolo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Simone Di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

2:00PM-2:50PM Signing with Bryan Edward Hill (Angel)

3:00PM-4:00PM ENTERTAINMENT IS LGBTQ PANEL (Room 1A21) with Gaby Dunn (Bad With Money, Bury The Lede), Sina Grace (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers, Ghosted in LA), Royal Dunlap (b.b. free), James Tynion IV (Detective Comics, The Woods), Vita Ayala (Livewire), Megan Townsend (Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis, GLAAD) and more.

4:15PM-5:05PM Signing with Gaby Dunn (Bury the Lede)

5:15PM-6:05PM Signing with James Tynion IV (Something’s Killing the Children, The Woods)

Friday, October 4, 2019

10:00AM-10:45AM Signing with Kieron Gillen (Once & Future)

11:00AM-11:50AM Signing with Bryan Edward Hill (Angel)

12:00PM-12:50PM Signing with Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Sina Grace (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers, Ghosted in LA), Daniele Di Nicuolo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Simone Di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

1:00PM-1:50PM Signing with Jinder Mahal (WWE Superstar)

2:00PM-2:50PM Signing with Patrick McHale (BAGS: or a Story Thereof, Over the Garden Wall)

3:00PM-3:50PM Signing with Gaby Dunn (Bury the Lede)

4:15PM-5:15PM BOOM! STUDIOS: DISCOVER YOURS PANEL (Room 1A24) with Lev Grossman (The Magicians), Bryan Edward Hill (Joss Whedon’s Angel), Gaby Dunn (Bury The Lede), Simon Spurrier (Coda), James Tynion IV (Something is Killing The Children), Royal Dunlap (b.b. free), and Matt Gagnon (Editor in Chief, BOOM! Studios) with surprises for everyone in the audience. Moderated by Filip Sablik (President, Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios)

5:30PM-6:20PM Signing with Lev Grossman (The Magicians)

Saturday, October 5, 2019

10:00AM-10:45AM Signing with Kieron Gillen (Once & Future)

11:00AM-12:00PM POWER RANGERS: NECESSARY EVIL PANEL (Room 1A24) with Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), Sina Grace (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), Daniele Di Nicuolo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Karan Ashley (Aisha Campbell on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Steve Cardenas (Rocky DeSantos on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Austin St. John (Jason Lee Scott on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) Dafna Pleban (Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios) and more to discuss the future of the Power Rangers in comics…and a special giveaway for every fan in attendance! Moderated by James Viscardi (SVP, ComicBook.com)

12:00PM-12:50PM Signing with Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Sina Grace (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers, Ghosted in LA), Daniele Di Nicuolo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Simone Di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

1:00PM-1:50PM Signing with Patrick McHale (BAGS: or a Story Thereof, Over the Garden Wall)

2:00PM-2:50PM Signing with R.L. Stine (Just Beyond: The Scare School)

3:00PM-3:50PM Signing with Lev Grossman (The Magicians)

4:00PM-4:50PM Signing with Simon Spurrier (Coda)

5:00PM-5:50PM Signing with Bryan Edward Hill (Angel)

Sunday, October 6, 2019

11:00AM-11:50AM Signing with Signing with Patrick McHale (BAGS: or a Story Thereof, Over the Garden Wall)

12:00PM-12:50PM Signing with James Tynion IV (Something’s Killing the Children, The Woods)

1:00PM-1:50PM Signing with Simon Spurrier (Coda)

2:00PM-2:50PM Signing with Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Sina Grace (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers, Ghosted in LA), Daniele Di Nicuolo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Simone Di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers)

3:00PM-3:50PM Signing with Delilah S. Dawson (Sparrowhawk)

Are you excited for New York Comic Con? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers, Wrestling, and comics!