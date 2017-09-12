Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Blind Box Leads Off BOOM’s Local Comic Shop Day Releases

Comic fans now have another reason to celebrate their local comic shop and BOOM! Studios is delivering two exclusive items for the occasion.

Power Rangers fans will key in on one item in particular though. Saban and BOOM! Studios are teaming up for the Power Rangers blind box, a high priced collector’s item that adds a bit of luck of the draw to your comic buying experience. Each Power Rangers blind box will include a copy of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Year One: Deluxe hardcover, as well as a limited edition Mighty Morphin Power Rangers lithograph from Acme Archives. The lithographs will feature one of seven Rangers, including the Green and White Ranger, but the Blind Box will also include two random limited edition variant covers from the Mighty Morphin comic run.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There will only be 250 of these Mighty Morphin blind boxes produced, but 25 of them will get an added surprise. 25 random blind boxes will include a hardcover edition signed by Power Rangers creator Haim Saban, executive producer of Power Rangers content Brian Casentini, director of Power Rangers content Melissa Flores, and executive producer of Power Rangers television Judd “Chip” Lynn.

Each one of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers blind boxes will retail for $99.99.

BOOM! Studios isn’t stopping there though and will have something that WWE fans will be incredibly excited to get their hands on. Also available on Local Comic Shop Day will be a WWE Royal Rumble print. The Royal Rumble print is by Generations: Captain Marvel & Captain Mar-Vell artist Brent Schoonover, and combines the 12 connecting covers from BOOM! Studios’ successful WWE comics run into one amazing print. The image features a bevy of current and classic WWE superstars, including wrestlers like Shawn Michaels, Randy Orton, Sting, Razor Ramone, AJ Styles, Lana, and The Undertaker, just to name a few.

The print measures 16″ x 20″, and is limited to 500 units. It will retail for $19.99.

You can view images of the new releases in the gallery, and make sure to stop by your local comic shop on the special occasion. Mark your calendars, as Local Comic Shop Day hits on November 18.

If you happen to be a fan of the original Power Rangers series, head over to our Mighty Morphin Power Rangers hub and submit your score for the series and your favorite episodes!