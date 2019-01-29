Power Rangers: WWE’s Ronda Rousey Wore White Ranger Gear At the Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey took on Sasha Banks at WWE‘s Royal Rumble, but some fans didn’t realize that she was rocking an homage to Power Rangers‘ very own White Ranger during the pay-per-view.

Rousey initially came out in her Rowdy Piper-inspired jacket and kilt, though we could still see her white, black, and gold themed top at that point. When she shed the jacket and kilt though she had the same white, black, and gold themed color scheme in all of her ring gear. That’s cool on its own, but it could mean a lot of things and not necessarily Power Rangers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you take a look at her belt though, the similarities become apparent, as the belt actually boasts her own custom designed Morpher symbol. The belt itself is gold and black like the White Ranger’s and an R stands in the middle of the Morpher. It’s a small detail but an awesome one nonetheless, and we all that was missing was Saba at her side.

To be fair, the match was a regular match and not a no-disqualifications, so bringing a talking sword that can shoot laser beams from his eyes was probably a no-no. That said, at one point Sasha used her own arm straps to try and secure a hold across Ronda’s face, so on second thought, maybe Ronda should’ve brought Saba along anyway.

RONDA ROUSEY WORE A WHITE RANGER OUTFIT AT THE ROYAL RUMBLE AND I DIDN’T EVEN NOTICE pic.twitter.com/phvKXRCGgt — Eric Francisco (@RedMaskEric) January 29, 2019

You can check out photos of Rousey in action above and below, and thanks to Eric Francisco and No Pink Spandex for noticing!

Saba or not, Ronda fared well at the Royal Rumble, beating Sasha Banks in a brutal match. As was revealed on Monday Night RAW though, the next night, Becky Lynch announced that thanks to her Royal Rumble victory, she wanted a match against Rousey at this year’s WrestleMania, and that will certainly be one for the ages.

When it happens, we’re definitely hoping that Rousey will bring along some more Power Rangers inspired gear. Perhaps Andros action? Maybe Ranger Slayer? Oooh oooh, perhaps continue with the Tommy love and give us a Black Dino Thunder Ranger look? Who knows, but we can’t wait to see it in action.

What do you think of Rousey’s Power Rangers ring gear? Let us know in the comments!