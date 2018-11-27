Power Rangers: Check Out This Slick Zeo Gold Ranger Rezinz Figure

Power Rangers fans have plenty of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers POPs and other collectibles to love at the moment, but fans of Zeo’s Gold Ranger will definitely want to add this slick new custom figure to their collections.

The figure is created by Nerdvana designs and is part of their Rezinz line of custom figures. The figure looks fantastic, sporting the exaggerated features that Funko fans love with some impressive detail to boot, especially in the armor and Golden Power Staff. It’s also just nice to have the Ranger’s classic weapon included in the sculpt, and while there’s no paint applied here, we’re sure the final paint job will actually be gold this time around.

This is a custom creation, so it won’t be mass produced, but if you want to commission one you can check out their Etsy page here. They can also be found on Instagram.

“It’s our pleasure to announce our Rezin, the Zeo Gold Ranger the first of many a new in our product line. Please share if you are a fan. #nerdvanadesigns #nerdvanadesignsrezin #powerrangers #zeorangers #6thrqnger #goldranger #rezinz #powerrangerstatue #goldzeo #goldzeoranger #mightymorphinpowerrangers #goldpowerranger #customfunkopop #funko #customtoys #3dprinting #boomstudios #saban #goldzeoranger #jdfffn #itsmorphintime @powerrangersaustralia”

If you’re looking for more official figures, Hasbro has their Lightning Collection coming next year, which gives the Power Rangers franchise the Marvel Legends treatment and kicks off with a notable list of fan favorites and new characters in the first wave. There will plenty of Power Rangers Beast Morphers toys in 2019 as well.

You can also score several Power Rangers POPs from Funko, who currently has the original lineup of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers available in a variety of versions as well as villains like Rita Repulsa, Lord Zedd, Goldar, and exclusives like Pudgy Pig and the Pumpkin Rapper. You can also snag the movie versions of the characters as POPs and next year you’ll be able to add Lord Drakkon to your collection courtesy of Previews.