Power Rangers: Zordon Makes A Big Sacrifice In Shattered Grid FCBD Issue

Never let it be said that Zordon won’t go to any lengths to protect the universe, as he just made a huge sacrifice to do just that.

Spoilers incoming for the Free Comic Book Day issue of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Shattered Grid, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

Zordon makes a heavy choice in this issue, choosing to speak with the Emissaries in regards to Lord Drakkon’s actions. Alpha-5’s reaction to that decision indicates the importance of it, but the reasoning for that isn’t revealed until later.

The Emissaries are the representatives of the Morphin Masters, who control the power that permeates the Morphin Grid. Zordon asks for an audience with the Morphin Masters after Drakkon takes down the Samurai Rangers and takes their Samuraizers, adding to his already impressive power-set. The Morphin Grid has already fractured, and Zordon seeks the Master’s help in fighting to keep it stabilized.

They question his choice of Rangers, which serves as an effective catchup for fans in regards to Shattered Grid. As he pleads his case, he convinces them he’s made the right choice in regards to his Rangers, but they also deny his request to intervene, telling Zordon his perception is too linear.

It is here that Zordon’s sacrifice is revealed, as they tell him “We looked forward to the day you would join us, inside the Morphin Grid. But by seeking this audience early…and using your reserve powers…that is no longer possible. This saddens us. Because of your sacrifice, upon your death, you will no longer be able to join the Morphin Grid.”

So Zordon sacrificed his spot in the Morphin Grid to save the universe, and when he dies he will just simply cease to exist. That’s a heavy sacrifice, but Zordon was willing to pay it to save the universe.

The Free Comic Book Day issue of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is written by Kyle Higgins and Ryan Parrott and drawn by Diego Galindo with colors by Marcelo Costa and letters by Ed Dukeshire. You can find the official description below.

“Featuring an all-new, original Power Rangers story exclusive to this Free Comic Book Day issue, this has ties to the “Power Rangers: Shattered Grid” event storyline, taking place in the pages of BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers comic series! Zordon turns to the Morphin Masters for help in the Power Rangers’ darkest hour as they battle Lord Drakkon – an evil version of Tommy, the Green Ranger, from an alternate reality – as he threatens every Ranger in all of existence.”

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Free Comic Book Day issue is available today.