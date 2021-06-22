Reebok Power Rangers Collection Megazord Revealed (Exclusive)

Today Reebok and Hasbro revealed the new Power Rangers Collection, giving each Mighty Morphin Ranger their own slick sneaker and even letting the Megazord in on the fun with its own themed shoe. Even better though is the fact that if you end up collecting all of the different shoeboxes you also get the chance to build your own sweet Megazord, complete with the Power Sword. ComicBook.com had the chance to build a Megazord of our own, and it definitely added some Morphin dazzle to the office. You can check out what the Reebok Power Rangers Collection Megazord looks like in all its glory starting on the next slide!

The Megazord comes in 6 core pieces, including the head, chest/torso, left and right arms, and left and right feet. Those will be the boxes you will need to collect to be able to put him altogether, though there are a few separate pieces that come within those boxes. The first are two leg pieces that go between the chest/torso piece and the feet, and then there are the hand pieces that go on the arms.

The last major piece is the Power Sword, which comes included in the chest/torso box, though there are also several connector pieces included in that box you’ll need to connect the arms and head to that box. Then it’s just about folding and connecting, and it looks pretty impressive once all assembled. We’ve also included a shoe next to the Megazord to get an idea of scale, but let’s just say you’ll need some room to display it.

A few tips on assembly. First make sure to have a rather large table so that there isn’t any additional pressure put on certain connection points while assembling, which will keep tears and rips from happening. Also on the arms, open the chest plate and the arm sides and insert the connectors one at a time (there are four per arm) as opposed to inserting all four into one side and then trying to slip them into the other slot.

You can check out the Megazord on the next slide, and you can check out the full Power Rangers collection right here. Let us know what you think of the Megazord in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

