Review And Fan Reaction To Power Rangers HyperForce Shattered Grid Episode

Power Rangers HyperForce is officially a part of Shattered Grid, and last night’s episode did not disappoint.

The new episode featured Game Master Malika as part of the cast this time around, playing Colonel Lina Song. She was joined by Mighty Morphin Power Rangers writer Kyle Higgins, who brought two roles to life during the episode, starting with Captain Hicks and eventually segueing into the classic villain The Pumpkin Rapper.

Higgins helped set up the premise and history of Shattered Grid, which has its roots tied to the origins of Lord Drakkon. The Rangers find themselves led to Drakkon’s dark universe after tracking a dark energy across hyperspace. After landing and encounter some Mastadon sentries, the Rangers meet the resistance, otherwise known as the Coinless.

Once the two parties meet a new operation commences to free some of the resistance’s other fighters, who have been captured, but the Rangers have no idea what else is lurking right around the corner.

So, that’s a general idea of the plotline from last night’s episode, but there were plenty of highlights that deserve recognition that were just outside of the plot.

If you’re a longtime Power Rangers fan, there were some delightful references throughout the episode. Colonel Song reveals that the Lord Zedd was the original ruler of New Tech City, but was surprised by Lord Drakkon. Not only that, but there was also a reference to Zordon’s final sacrifice in Power Rangers In Space, as Eddie hinted that the Alliance could be attempting to find a way to reverse the massive energy wave that removed all the evil in the universe.

While Drakkon isn’t around at the moment, the power vacuum has left things ripe for Scorpina, who is trying to take this world for herself. Even worse, it seems Serpentera might even still be around, and that’s bad news for everyone. Fans also got a surprise when the Pumpkin Rapper returned, complete with a book full of rhymes.

As for the Rangers themselves, well, we learned a few things. First, it seems Vesper is a bit addicted to social media, even when the Rangers are about to dive into combat. Vesper also surprised Colonel Song when she had her hop on her back to get out of harm’s way, and yes, Vesper did sing the whole way.

Chloe wasn’t to be outdone though, and crafted her own cutscene after putting on a trenchcoat, because you can’t put on a jacket and not have it look stylish right? Oh, and don’t talk about Chloe when Chloe is in the room unless you really want to make her mad.

Jack decided to break out a stylish maneuver of his own, what he calls the Jason David Flanking Maneuver. Can’t even hate on that if we wanted to try.

Review And Impressions

Tonight’s episode of HyperForce featured everything you’ve come to expect from the show and then some, and it perfectly integrated Shattered Grid into the mix.

While the tone was a bit darker than previous episodes due to the subject matter, the characters still brought their charm and humor to the proceedings, creating a pitch-perfect balance. Chloe’s love of burritos, Jack’s love of puns, and Eddie’s love of history that he can’t use (thanks to some woeful dice roles) were all high points, and the tension created by Zac and Kyle Higgins (Hicks) kept the stakes high.

Seeing the more upbeat and positive HyperForce Rangers juxtaposed against this rather dire backdrop was delightful, mostly because it gave the Rangers a chance to stretch their characters a bit, and Higgins quickly seemed comfortable in his role, interjecting some harsher reality to the team’s dynamic. Once the twist happened though, Higgins seemed to have a ball with it, and that enthusiasm easily translated to the screen.

It was also welcome to see Malika at the table instead of leading the game, and we’re happy she gets to do so again next week.

The crew also did a nice job of explaining the history of Lord Drakkon’s world and ascension, though it could’ve been delivered a bit more succinctly. Still, very few complaints in regards to this episode, which brought the best parts of HyperForce and Power Ranger comics together for a one of a kind experience.

