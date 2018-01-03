New Image Of Super Sentai’s Lupinrangers Revealed

Super Sentai’s latest looks amazing so far, and this new image of the Lupinrangers will make the wait that much harder.

The next entry in the Super Sentai series is the cops and robbers themed Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger vs. Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger, and a new image of the Lupinrangers made its way online. The image shows LupinRed, LupinBlue, and LupinYellow in full costumes and the trio looks amazing.

Those helmets are delightful, but the best thing about the new suits has to be the capes. The last Super Sentai series to go the cape rout was 2005’s Mahou Sentai Magiranger, which Power Rangers fans will know as Power Rangers: Mystic Force. The capes were fantastic in that series too, and it’s nice to have them back.

The image seems to be cut off, as there is a hint of something else on the right side. Hopefully, fans get a similar photo of the law enforcement Patorangers too at some point down the line, but in the meantime, you can find the new image above.

The new series will feature a police vs thieves theme with the Lupinrangers coming into conflict with the law enforcement Patorangers, and will reportedly have one Ranger going in-between.

The two teams will have intertwined stories for the first half of the season (with each one getting the spotlight every other week) and if previous rumors are to be believed, but then will converge into one large story arc by season’s end. This will be presumably when they form one team against the Gangler Crime Syndicate, but none of that has been confirmed.

Toei’s Kaitou Sentai Lupinranger VS Keisatsu Sentai Patoranger is the series’ 42nd season and will be premiering on TV-Asahi on February 11, 2018.

