These Power Rangers Lightning Collection Prop Replicas Are Back

An unboxed Power Rangers Lightning Collection Red Ranger and White Ranger helmet currently run around $300 each on eBay. The Dragon Dagger will set you back around $150. Fortunately, you can ignore the resellers and get these Power Rangers prop replicas at retail price because Hasbro is doing a limited rerun. Pre-orders are available via the links below. Note that shipping is free on orders over $79.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Red Ranger Helmet ($89.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: First released in in 2020, this full-size wearable helmet is based on the one worn by original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Red Ranger Jason Lee Scott (as played by Austin St. John).

Power Rangers Lightning Collection White Ranger Helmet ($89.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: First released in 2019, this full-scale, wearable White Ranger helmet prop replica inspired by Tommy Oliver’s helmet from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series.

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Dragon Dagger ($73.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: First released in 2020, Hasbro’s Power Rangers Lightning Collection Dragon Dagger is a full-scale replica of Tommy Oliver’s weapon with electronic features. For example, you can unlock the iconic Dragonzord call, remix it, and activate the Dagger’s glow effect by pressing buttons on the handle.

In other Power Rangers news, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury will premiere on Netflix on September 29th, and Dino Fury seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Netflix. You can stream Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always on Netflix as well.

“Lord Zedd has escaped, and this time his rampage extends to the farthest reaches of space!” reads the official Cosmic Fury description. “The Rangers need to find new Zords and new powers to face Zedd’s latest threat, and they won’t do so alone. Joined by some familiar faces, they will discover the power of the Cosmic Orbs and become the Cosmic Fury Rangers, armed with new uniforms, new weapons, and an entire new fleet of Zords!”

“Ever the tech genius and master of logic, Billy’s help is crucial to the Rangers in their battle against Lord Zedd,” the description continues. “Billy’s expertise shines as the team rallies to fend off both a galactic invasion and the potential undoing of all the good that came from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team.”