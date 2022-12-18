Title Possibly Revealed for Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special

2023 will be the 30th anniversary of Power Rangers, and to celebrate there will be a 30th Anniversary Special on Netflix next year. Not too long ago Hasbro revealed the cast of the special, and now thanks to The Power Scoop it seems we know the official title. The title comes way of Power Rangers Cosmic Fury production designer Tracey Collins, who also worked on the upcoming special, and on her website resume, she lists the title of the special as Once And Always. The title will be recognizable to fans, as it emanates from the frequently used quote “Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger”, and it seems to be quite the fitting title.

Once And Always will bring back Power Rangers stars David Yost (Billy) and Walter Emanuel Jones (Zack), as well as Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam), Steve Cardenas (Rocky), Karan Ashley (Aisha), and Catherine Sutherland (Kat). They will also be joined by a new addition to the franchise Charlie Kersh, who is thought to be playing the daughter of Trini.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No official date has been revealed yet, though a recent report suggests that it will be in April of next year. Next year will also be the debut of Cosmic Fury, which will continue the story from Dino Fury season 2 with the return of the cast, and you can find the reveal from Cosmic Fury Simon Bennett below.

“Hi Ranger Nation, and happy Power Rangers day. My name is Simon Bennett and I’m the executive producer and showrunner of Power Rangers Dino Fury. Now Hasbro and I have some exciting news that I just can’t wait to share with you today, and the news is that I will be returning to Power Rangers season 30, which is viewable in 2023 and the name of the season is Power Rangers Cosmic Fury,” Bennett said. “Now as you can see the sets are going up here in the studio in New Zealand, and we have a little tease we wanted to share with you.”

“So the name and the logo may seem familiar to you, and that’s because I’m not the only returning thing to season 30. In fact, the entire Dino Fury Ranger cast will be coming back and they will be the Cosmic Fury team, and their adventures as they fight back guys will them out into space and across the galaxy,” Bennett said.

Season 2 of Dino Fury is available on Netflix now, and Cosmic Fury is slated to hit in 2023. Are you excited for the 30th Anniversary? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!