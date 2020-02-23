Toy Fair: Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wave 5 Officially Revealed

Power Rangers fans had a lot to celebrate at Toy Fair this year, and Hasbro kept the momentum for their new Lightning Collection line by revealing the much anticipated Wave 5. The wave didn’t disappoint either, as Hasbro mixed in some fan favorites, new additions, and classic characters into the wave, and any Power Rangers fan will find something to love. The line includes Time Force Red, Zeo Gold, Mighty Morphin Blue, and Ranger Slayer, and while I saved her for the end, let me repeat that, RANGER SLAYER! Okay, so yeah, I’m excited, sue me. Hit the next slide to get an up-close look at the new wave.

As you can see in the images, each figure will come with a swappable head portrait, and Time Force Red will depict Wes. Mighty Morphin Blue will obviously depict Billy (and a pretty great one at that), while Ranger Slayer won’t come with a portrait, unfortunately.

Now, as for Zeo Gold, Hasbro did release a previous version of the character in the SDCC Exclusive Red Ranger Zeo Gold two-pack, but for this version, they threw in a twist. Instead of Jason’s portrait, this version will come with Trey of Triforia’s portrait, which is pretty fantastic we’ve got to say. His staff is also slightly different, so no fear if you already have the other version.

You can hit the next slide to see the high-res images of the complete wave and let us know what you think of Wave 5 in the comments. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!

Time Force Red (Wes)

This 6-inch Lightning Collection Red Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, Chrono Saber and Chrono Blaster accessories, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display.

This 6-inch Lightning Collection Red Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, Chrono Saber and Chrono Blaster accessories, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!

Includes figure, 3 accessories, alternate head, and extra hands.

This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the Time Force series

This Time Force Red Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, and swappable heads, one of the Ranger in his helmet and one without

The easygoing Wesley Collins enjoys his life of luxury but joins the Time Force as the Red Ranger when they need him most.

Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.

Time Force Red 2

Time Force Red 3

Time Force Red Packaging

Mighty Morphin Blue (Billy)

This 6-inch Lightning Collection Blue Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, Power Lance and other character-inspired accessories, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display.

This 6-inch Lightning Collection Blue Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, Power Lance and other character-inspired accessories, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!

Includes figure, 4 accessories, alternate head, and extra hands.

This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series

This Mighty Morphin Blue Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, and swappable heads, one of the Ranger in his helmet and one without

Billy Cranston is the brains of the team, inventing helpful gadgets as the Triceratops-powered Blue Ranger

Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.

Mighty Morphin Blue 2

Mighty Morphin Blue 3

Mighty Morphin Blue Packaging

Zeo Gold (Trey of Triforia)

This 6-inch Lightning Collection Gold Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, the Golden Power Staff accessory, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display.

This 6-inch Lightning Collection Gold Ranger figure features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, over 20 points of articulation for high poseability, swappable heads to display the Ranger with or without his helmet, the Golden Power Staff accessory, blast effect piece, and an extra pair of hands for more ways to play or display. Go Go Power Rangers!

Includes: figure, 2 accessories, alternate head, and extra hands.

This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the Zeo series

This Zeo Gold Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, and swappable heads, one of the Ranger in his helmet and one without

Trey of Triforia arrives on Earth to help the Zeo Power Rangers battle the Machine Empire

Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.

Zeo Gold 2

Zeo Gold 3

Zeo Gold Packaging

Ranger Slayer (Kim)

Ranger Slayer:

6-INCH SCALE COLLECTIBLE MIGHTY MORPHIN RANGER SLAYER ACTION FIGURE: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design

INCLUDES CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Ranger Slayer toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories

INSPIRED BY THE SHATTERED GRID COMICS: In an alternate reality, the former Mighty Morphin Pink Ranger Kimberly Hart is brainwashed by Lord Drakkon and becomes the Ranger Slayer

Power Rangers PART OF THE POWER RANGERS LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.from Hasbro bring the high-kicking, ninja-flipping, villain-vanquishing action into kids’ playrooms and fans’ collections

Ranger Slayer 2

Ranger Slayer 3

Ranger Slayer Packaging