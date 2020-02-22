Toy Fair: Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Debuts Turtle Rangers Designs (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios and IDW’s Ryan Parrott, Simone Di Meo, Walter Baiamonte, and Ed Dukeshire have delivered a ridiculously fun crossover in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but things are about to get even better in issue #4. As we saw in issue #3, the Rangers can’t access their Morphers at the moment, and with monsters hitting Angel Grove, the city still needs protection. Luckily the Turtles are up to the task, and now we can exclusively reveal your best look at the Turtle Ranger designs, and they’re epic! The Turtle Ranger designs look fantastic, and you can check out Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, April, and Raphael starting on the next slide.

As you can see in the images, Donatello takes on the role of the Black Ranger, while Leonardo sticks with his favorite color and becomes the Blue Ranger. April O’Neil becomes the Pink Ranger, while Michelangelo trades in his orange colors to become the Yellow Ranger. Last but not least is Raphael, who gets to keep his colors to become the Red Ranger.

You can find the official description for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4 below.

“It’s the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as you’ve never seen them before vs Green Ranger Shredder! Will both teams be enough to stop the head of the Foot Clan as he wields the awesome power of the Dragon Shield and the Morphin Grid for evil? And what’s Rita Repulsa up to as the mighty battle rages on?

The issue #4 features a main cover by Dan Mora (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Once & Future), with Turtle Ranger Helmet variant covers by Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers).

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4 hits comic stores on March 18th, and you can get your best look at the new Turtle Rangers on the next slide.

