Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie Blu-ray Is Up For Pre-Order

Before Shattered Grid and Beast Morphers, there were the Turbo Rangers, who even made it to the big screen with Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie. Now fans can own the film on Blu-ray thanks to Shout! Factory, which listed the Blu-ray for pre-order on their official website. Aside from being the last Ranger movie until the 2017 reboot, the film was notable for bringing back legendary characters like Jason and Kimberly, as well as the actors who played them in the original series Austin St. John and Amy Jo Johnson. Now you can relive those memories all over again with some nifty bonus features thrown in.

The Blu-ray will come with 3 bonus features. The first is Ranger Tales:: A Look Back At Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie With Members Of The Cast, while the second is listed original featurette. It will also include the original theatrical trailer. Some in the comments have asked if the edition will also feature the half-hour featurette Shift Into Turbo, but that isn’t listed in the official description.

You can preorder Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie on Shout! Factory’s website for $15.99 right here. It’s also available on Amazon.

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie stars Jason David Frank, Nakia Burrise, Johnny Yong Bosch, Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Blake Foster, Amy Jo Johnson, Austin St. John, Paul Schrier, Jason Narvy, and Hilary Shepard. The film is directed by David Winning, and you can check out the official description below.

“It’s the Power Rangers to the rescue as they race to save the planet Earth from certain destruction at the hands of a ruthless band of evil space aliens. The evil space alien Divatox plans to unleash the dark forces of Maligore, a powerful, fiery creature imprisoned inside a volcano on the magical island of Muiranthias. She can reach the island only by traveling through the dangerous Nemesis Triangle, and for that she needs the special powers of the magician Lerigot. But Lerigot flees to Earth, to see the only people who can stand against Divatox and her evil plan — the Power Rangers. Along with the new Blue Ranger, their turbo-powered Zords, and the unexpected help of original Power Rangers Kimberly and Jason, the Power Rangers set out on their most thrilling and dangerous adventure yet!”

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie releases on July 30th.

