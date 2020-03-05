Watch: Power Rangers and Lady Gaga Collide in Amazing Fan Video

Lady Gaga came back with a vengeance for her newest album Chromatica, debuting a music video for her first single Stupid Love that got the internet talking in a big way. Part of that discussion revolved around the very Power Rangers vibe the video contained, and now one fan has decided to mash up the two entities in an even bigger way. YouTube user Seven took footage from Gaga’s Stupid Love video and then synced up the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers theme song with it, and while there are a few of these out there, this is easily one of the best interpretations.

The music is a perfect fit for the video, with Gaga and her pink costumed army of love heading towards the battlefield. The song kicks up into its iconic chorus right after the Stupid Love logo hits, making it feel like a classic TV show opening, and even the various cuts of Gaga and her dancers flow brilliantly.

We then see more footage until things crescendo into the second Go Go Power Rangers, which syncs with Gaga lifting up two of the fighting leaders with some very Morphin energy looking power, though she does try and leave things on a good note after throwing them to the ground.

The mash-up is pretty great, and you can check out the whole thing in the video above.

As for Gaga’s new album, the new song is the first single from her upcoming record Chromatica, which releases on April 10th. The title and the logo Gaga’s team designed for the single are all about vivid colors, so we imagine this won’t be the only time we see some comparisons to Power Rangers before this album cycle is complete.

What did you think of the video, and if Gaga were to take inspiration from any other Ranger seasons, which ones should she homage next?