What The Disney Fox Deal Means For Power Rangers

Disney and 21st Century Fox made some big waves today with their new deal, and even Power Rangers will feel the ripple effects.

The deal sends the movie studio 20th Century Fox and any films it produced over to Disney, and that includes the previous Power Rangers films. Both Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie and Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie were produced and distributed by 20th Century Fox, so those rights will now move over to Disney.

Ironically Disney once owned the Power Rangers franchise as a whole, which it purchased from Saban in 2001. The franchise did not necessarily flourish with Disney, though it did produce several good seasons during its time there. Haim Saban would then purchase the rights back in 2010, aiming to restore the luster that they felt had fallen from the series during its Disney tenure.

Now Disney owns the rights to the first two films (a recent film just released this year), but odds are they will just make a deal with Saban to send them back home. That is if the rights don’t just revert back to Saban’s ownership to begin with, but that isn’t clear at this time.

The first Power Rangers film debuted back on June 30, 1995, titled simply Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie. The film would go on to bring in over $38 million domestically, totaling over $66 million worldwide. While it was based on Mighty Morphin, it did not star original series stars Austin St. John, Thuy Trang, or Walter Jones, as they had already left the show due to financial disputes.

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie would follow on March 28, 1997, and would earn over $8 million domestically. It would bring in a total box office of over $9 million and would be the last Power Rangers film until this year’s reboot.

Speaking of the Power Rangers reboot, it currently has a 73.57 on ComicBook.com’s composite ranking, which you can vote on here.

Power Rangers is currently available on digital storefronts, Blu-ray, and DVD.

