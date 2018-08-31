What Time Does ‘Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel’ Start

Power Rangers will celebrate its 25th Anniversary with a big prime-time reunion episode on Nickelodeon and Hasbro‘s Super Ninja Steel, and here’s when you will need to tune in.

The new episode is titled Dimensions in Danger and will feature 10 classic Rangers joining the current cast of Super Ninja Steel for one of the more anticipated reunion episodes in the franchise’s history. You can find out all the ways to tune in here, but if you’re going to do it live you’ll want to get your popcorn ready at 8 pm EST. If you’re in a different time zone we’ve got you covered, and you can find the four major ones below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

CST: 7:00 pm

EST: 8:00 pm

PST: 5:00 pm

MST: 6:00 pm

While you now know the when to tune in, Jason David Frank recently broke down just how much better this episode will be compared to the last reunion episode, giving Power Rangers fans the why.

“The episode by far is probably one of my favorite episodes, probably out of the whole franchise, I would imagine,” Frank told ComicBook.com. “Evil Green was really great, but I think coming back and reuniting with everyone has gotta be a good feeling for me and fans; here we are 25 years later and we’re stronger than we were before. Like that song, Stronger than Before. … I just realized that.”

You can find the full description for the anticipated episode below.

Dimensions in Danger (8/28): In a special 25th-anniversary episode, the Super Ninja Steel Rangers team up with Legendary Rangers in an epic battle to save the world.”

Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel stars William Shewfelt (Brody/Red), Chrysti Ane (Sarah/Pink), Peter Sudarso (Preston/Blue), Zoe Robins (Hayley/White), Nico Greetham (Calvin/Yellow), Jordi Webber (Aiden/Levi/Gold). You can find all of the 25th Anniversary Rangers in the episode right here.

The series synopsis reads as follows:

“In Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel, the heroic teens find themselves face-to-face with an old enemy when they discover Madame Odius is still alive and more determined than ever to steal the Ninja Nexus Prism and revive its powers for her nefarious purposes. Now it’s up to the Rangers, and some unexpected help from new friends, to use the power of teamwork to protect the Prism, defeat Odius and save the world!”

The 25th-anniversary special airs in primetime on Nickelodeon Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 8 pm EST. For more Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel coverage and all things Power Rangers, follow @MattMuellerCB on Twitter.