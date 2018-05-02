Who Will Change Most In Go Go Power Ranger’s Shattered Grid Storyline

All the Rangers in Go Go Power Rangers will change in some way throughout Shattered Grid, but two of the Rangers will have the biggest arcs once all is said and done.

Spoilers incoming for Go Go Power Rangers #9, so if you haven’t read it yet you can check out more Power Rangers coverage here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Go Go Power Rangers has a knack for balancing the bigger than life moments with grounded and relatable characters, and the book’s approach to Shattered Grid will be no different. ComicBook.com had the chance to sit down with Go Go Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott to talk all things Go Go, including which Rangers will have the biggest arcs over the course of this story.

“I came to this book with the concept that sort of trying to come up with … there was a lot of themes that played into it, you know the sort of forgotten friends is a big theme that played out for the first twelve issues,” Parrott said. “The concept of evil being important to your life and then for a small section of it and then you know we all grow and evolve and change and move on so that’s a big one. But another aspect that we wanted to talk about was sort of facing the future.”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7386]

“So yeah Kimberly I think has the biggest arc in this particular section because she’s going to be facing her future and is facing a version of herself so that will have an impact on anybody and also will have an impact on the other Rangers.”

That makes sense with the Ranger Slayer running around, but she won’t be the only Ranger to get a substantial arc. The leader of the Rangers will also get some time in the spotlight, as well his relationship with his dad.

“Jason has a good chunk of this one cause … when I was in high school my mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and so when I was dealing with that it was all the sudden, it was this extra layer that came upon my regular world and I didn’t tell a lot of people about it because it was something we didn’t know what to do with,” Parrot said. “So it’s weird to have that extra baggage hanging upon you and I just thought it’d be great to see with the Power Rangers who face, you know life and death circumstances every day and they can’t tell anybody about it. It would be … I just thought it was just such a nice contrast to see Jason sort of have to face it in a very personal way.”

“So I’m looking forward to people hopefully, you know seeing where that story goes and how he reacts to it,” Parrot said. “How that evolves his character so I think Jason has a rather large chunk in this particular arc.”

You can check out the full preview in the gallery, and you can find out more about Shattered Grid here.

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #9 is written by Ryan Parrott and drawn by Dan Mora with colors by Raul Angulo and letters by Ed Dukeshire. Variant covers were provided by Miguel Mercado, Audrey Mok, Dylan Todd, and Natacha Bustos. You can check out the official description below.

“As the Rangers deal with the fallout of Rita’s sinister plan and Matthew’s startling return, a new threat emerges with a shocking connection to Lord Drakkon.”

Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers #9 is in comic stores today.