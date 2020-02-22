Hasbro Announces Next Power Rangers Season is Ryusoulger

Hasbro kicked off their Power Rangers presentation in a bit way, announcing that the next season of Power Rangers would in fact be based on the latest Sentai season Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger. Those who are familiar with the show will know that the season is based on Dinosaurs, something in common with the more popular seasons in the franchise, including, of course, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Season 2 of Beast Morphers will conclude in 2021, so you can expect Ryusoulger to debut that same year.

As for Beast Morphers, the show stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels), and James Gordon (Handyman), and you can take a look at the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

"Set in the future, a secret agency combines a newly discovered substance called “Morph-X” with animal DNA to create the Power Rangers Beast Morphers team. The Rangers must fight off an evil sentient computer virus bent on taking over the source of all Ranger power, the Morphin Grid itself. Featuring never-before-seen leather suits and an all-new beast-themed arsenal (including dynamic new Zords), fans should get ready for a season full of secret ops and morphinominal fun."

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

