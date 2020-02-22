Toy Fair: Green Ranger Dragon Dagger Revealed for Power Rangers Lightning Collection

Hasbro came to play at Toy Fair 2020, and during their presentation, they revealed a slew of new Power Rangers products, including a brand new addition to the vaunted Lightning Collection line. This wasn't an action figure though, as Hasbro revealed a full-on Dragon Dagger replica will be coming to the line, and it looks gorgeous. Seriously, it looks fantastic, with bright colors and even a little weathering effect on the tip of the blade. On top of that, it comes with its own stylish stand with the Green Ranger's helmet stamped into a symbol in the center, but things get even better when you actually start to see what the Dagger itself can do.

You can unlock the iconic Dragonzord call by twisting the second valve, but you can then remix that Dragonzord call by hitting a button on the Dagger's handle. You can also activate the Dagger's glow effect by hitting a trigger on the side of the handle, so you've got a host of options if you decide to take the Dagger off the stand and actually give it a go.

You can check out the Dragon Dagger below, where you can also find the official description. The Dragon Dagger can be pre-ordered right here.

(Photo: Hasbro)

"The world’s most memorable trumpet knife, aka flute sword, aka the Dragon Dagger is here from Hasbro! Tommy Oliver used the Dragon Dagger to call the powerful Dragonzord from the sea, and he never even had to move his mouth! With this Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Dragon Dagger collectible, fans can play some sweet synth tunes, mix up the music in remix mode, or display this epic piece of Power Rangers history on their shelves.

This Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Green Dragon Dagger collectible features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the show, button-activated light and sound effects, and a stand for display in your collection. Go Go Power Rangers!

(Photo: Hasbro)

Includes: dagger, stand, and instructions.

This Power Rangers Lightning Collection Green Dragon Dagger has premium painted details and design inspired by the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series

The premium detail and intricate design of this Dragon Dagger collectible is inspired by the legendary instrument from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, featuring light and sound effects

Unlock the iconic Dragonzord call, remix the tune, and activate the power glow effect with the push of a button

The Green Ranger summons and controls the Dragonzord by playing a song on the Dragon Dagger

Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.

What do you think of the Power Rangers Lightning Collection Dragon Dagger? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!

