Toy Fair: Power Rangers Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ranger Ninja Designs Revealed (Exclusive)

The Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have teamed up in a brand new crossover, and so far the adventure has been one to remember. BOOM! Studios and IDW have delighted both fandoms with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, and things are only going to get better in issue #4. As you've probably seen by now, the Turtle Ranger designs teased at the end of issue #3 are fantastic, but that's not all we've got for you, as we can also exclusively reveal the new Ninja Ranger designs set to debut in issue #4, and they look just as great. The crew will have to make do without their Morphers for the time being, but if these suits are any indication, they will be just fine.

As you can see below, each of the Rangers gets a Ninja-styled look as a result of losing their Morphers, and they also get some old-school weapons to match their Ranger arsenal They still keep their Ranger colors of course, but it gets an incredibly slick Ninja redesign, and we love them.

Zack gets what looks like an axe, while Kim keeps her bow. Jason gets twin swords like Leonardo, while Trini looks to have some sort of deadly looking tonfas. Billy rounds things out with a staff, and you can check out all of them below.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios/IDW)

We've also got your first look at the full cover for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4, which shows both groups taking the fight to a Green Ranger Shredder, which you can check out below.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios/IDW)

You can find the official description for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4 below.

"It’s the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as you’ve never seen them before vs Green Ranger Shredder! Will both teams be enough to stop the head of the Foot Clan as he wields the awesome power of the Dragon Shield and the Morphin Grid for evil? And what’s Rita Repulsa up to as the mighty battle rages on?

The issue #4 features a main cover by Dan Mora (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Once & Future), with Turtle Ranger Helmet variant covers by Goñi Montes (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers).

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #4 hits comic stores on March 18th.

