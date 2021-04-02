Power Rangers Dino Fury's Amelia Battles a Bad Luck Curse in New Episode 6 Preview Clip and Photos (Exclusive)

Power Rangers Dino Fury has taken off like a rocket, and thankfully it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, as it recently added the new Green and Black Rangers into the mix. Now we have a brand new episode to look forward to this Saturday titled Superstition Strikes, and we've got your first look at episode 6 right here with a new preview clip and a set of new photos! While the last episode focused a bit on Izzy, this episode seems to focus more on Amelia, who will have a whole new point of view on superstitions and that whole luck thing by episode's end. You can check out the preview clip in the video below and you can check out the new images starting on the next slide.

As you can see in the new clip, Amelia ends up walking under a ladder, and once she realizes what she has done she is immediately anxious about the bad luck she feels is coming her way. It all starts with a small rip in her sweater, and that sends her into a bit of a tailspin. Ollie and Amelia do not see eye to eye on that of course, as Ollie doesn't really believe in superstitions or luck at all, and Zayto seems to be new to the luck idea as well. Still, Amelia very much does, and she avoids any cracks in the sidewalk as she heads to grab a new outfit. Unfortunately, she runs into a hatching Sporix, and things get worse from there.

Amelia morphs but the monster's attack disrupts her Morpher and communication with Solon and the other Rangers, so things aren't looking so great. The good news is that from the episode description it seems things might be looking up for Amelia, as she will have to take on some invading Sporix at home base, and she might just realize that it's not really about luck at all.

You can check out the official description for the episode below.

"SUPERSTITION STRIKES: Amelia thinks she’s cursed with bad luck and is reluctant to help the Rangers, afraid she’ll cause more harm. But when monsters attack the base, she learns the truth about luck…"

Power Rangers fans also have even more to get excited about thanks to the upcoming Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest, which will feature some cool Power Rangers announcements next week and will feature the Dino Fury cast as well. The panel takes place on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube page and kicks off on April 9th at 12:15 PM ET.

You can check out more stills from the episode starting on the next slide and you can check out the full clip for this week's episode in the video above.

Power Rangers Dino Fury stars Russell Curry (Dino Fury Red), Hunter Deno (Dino Fury Pink), Kainalu Moya (Dino Fury Blue), Chance Perez (Dino Fury Black), and Tessa Rao (Dino Fury Green), and you can find the official description for Dino Fury below.

"65 million years ago an ancient force brought the power of the Morphin Grid to planet Earth. Now, the forces of evil have come to claim that power, and a group of heroes must rise up to meet this challenge. Harnessing the energy of the Morphin Grid with the prehistoric power of Dino Fury. They will unlock incredible new Morphers, Dino Powered Weapons, powerful new Zords, and astonishing new Megazords. In the tradition of dinosaur teams of the past comes a brand new entry, Power Rangers Dino Fury."

You can watch the full episode when it hits Nickelodeon at 8 AM EST this Saturday. If you want to hear directly from the cast and executive producer Simon Bennett, make sure to check out all of our Power Rangers content right here!

What do you think of the preview and the series so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!