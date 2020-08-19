Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn Makes Major Change to Classic In Space Villain

✖

The world of the Coinless changed in a big way in BOOM! Studios' Ranger Slayer One-Shot, and now fans get to see what a Ranger Slayer led world looks like in Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn. The new 3 issue miniseries has Kimberly fulfilling her new duties as leader and glue to a very fragile peace between Drakkon's old forces and the Coinless, but as we learn in Drakkon New Dawn #1, those are not the only challenges she will face in this series, and the book's last page reveals what Kimberly's latest challenge will be, or more accurately, who that will be. The villain will be instantly recognizable to Power Rangers In Space fans, though the character has never been seen like this before, and you can see them in all their glory in the spoiler image below!

Those who flipped to the last age were greeted with the revelation that the signal sent from Drakkon's prison was directed towards Ecliptor and a host of Quantrons, and it contained a message that said it's all yours. This Ecliptor boasts the same green and black aesthetic from the original character, but Drakkon New Dawn's version of the character is a woman, and the costume has also received a few tweaks and changes.

We can't wait to see this new Ecliptor go toe to toe with Ranger Slayer, Scorpina, and the Coinless, and you can check out the spoilery reveal in the image below.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

The original Ecliptor was a male character who helped raise Astronema after she was kidnapped. It remains to be seen if this new version will have the same sort of backstory or if that has been changed as well, but either way, we are definitely intrigued.

Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #1 is written by Anthony Burch, drawn by Simone Ragazzoni, and colored by Raul Angulo with a cover by Jung-Geun Yoon, and you can find the official description below.

"After the shocking events of Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer, Kimberly is determined to purge the world of Drakkon's legacy, starting with Deadlock; the prison tower where Drakkon held all those who opposed him. But even the Ranger Slayer has no clue of the true power kept in Deadlock -- and what unlocking the doors will set into motion. As Kimberly investigates the worst of Drakkon's secrets, she sets in motion Drakkon's final plan -- one that will pit her against a fan-favorite Power Rangers villain."

What do you think of the new Ecliptor? Let us know in the comments or as always feel free to talk all things Power Rangers and comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

