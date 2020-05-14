Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn Series Revealed (Exclusive)

✖

Power Rangers fans were already amped for the release of the Ranger Slayer One-Shot, but lo and behind BOOM! Studios isn't quite done with the surprises, and now we can give you your exclusive first look at the next big thing from Power Rangers comics, Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn. Drakkon New Dawn will be written by Anthony Burch (Big Trouble in Little China: Old Man Jack, Borderlands 2) and drawn by artist Simone Ragazzoni (Odessa), and will be a three-issue limited series kicking off in August of this year. The series takes place after Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1, and will have my...I mean our favorite Ranger discovering some dangerous secrets about her former master.

Ranger Slayer is on a mission to purge her world of Drakkon's influence, and that all starts with his high-security prison Deadlock, a prison he filled with those who opposed his reign. As Kim will discover though, that's not the only thing he kept there, and events that take place here will set in motion Drakkon's final plan that also involves a fan-favorite Ranger villain, though they aren't spilling who that is just yet.

“I'm extremely excited to spend time in the Power Rangers universe, especially in the Coinless timeline of Lord Drakkon!” Burch said. “I hope fans are excited about this slightly darker, more apocalyptic tale starring some of our favorite new characters...and maybe a few returning old ones.”

“I can't tell you how excited I am for DRAKKON NEW DAWN! When I was a child, watching Power Rangers was the highlight of every Sunday morning so being the one who will bring them to life in this series is a huge honor,” Ragazzoni said. “Action, fights, monsters, heroes in costumes, and an extremely talented team: what else could I ask for?”

“Kimberly must return home to face the fallout from her Ranger Slayer days but even she couldn’t have been prepared for the consequences of digging into Drakkon’s darkest secrets,” said Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. “In DRAKKON NEW DAWN, Anthony and Simone place our heroine in a situation where she’ll have to face enemies new and old, as well as a heartbreaking choice when confronted with the unthinkable!”

You can find the official description for Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn below, and you can find the cover to the big time series above.

"After the shocking events of Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1, Kimberly is determined to purge the terrifying hold that Drakkon has had over her world, starting with Deadlock; the prison tower where Drakkon held all those who opposed him. But even the Ranger Slayer has no clue of the true power kept in Deadlock—and what unlocking the doors will set into motion. As Kimberly investigates the worst of Drakkon’s secrets, she sets in

motion Drakkon’s final plan—one that will pit her against a fan-favorite Power Rangers villain like you’ve never seen them before!"

Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #1 will hit comic stores this August.

